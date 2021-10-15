Disney On Ice production 'Find Your Hero' including Moana, Tangled, and Frozen visits the SSE Arena, Belfast on December 3-5.

Running from 3-5 December, the show is themed, ‘Find Your Hero, A magical medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled, and Frozen!’

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment, “said Kenneth Feld Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

He added: “The show brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!”

A Disney spokesman described it as “a magical adventure for the whole family!”.

They said: “Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into the UK. Featuring more than 50 Disney characters this production includes something for everyone, from modern tales to timeless classics.”

The production premieres in Birmingham on 28 October and travels to Manchester, Exeter, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Sheffield, London before stopping at The SSE Arena, Belfast from December 3-5.