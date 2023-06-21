Shaking up the betting, the Belfast man has risen to 16/1 from 33/1 to play the famous spy

So another Irishman could be donning the famous James Bond tuxedo if the latest betting with BoyleSports is anything to go by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support has started to arrive for Jamie Dornan with his new spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ coming to Netflix this summer and BoyleSports has sliced the odds on the Belfast actor playing the secret service spy to 16/1 from 33/1.

Jamie Dornan

And if chosen as the next Bond,this would make the Fifty Shades of Grey star the second actor from Ireland to play the part following Pierce Brosnan’s appearance in four Bond films from 1995 to 2002.

This is not the first time support has arrived with the bookies for Dornan to be Bond – but this is the lowest price he has been for some time.

Along with the support for Dornan, a new name has surfaced in the betting with Paapa Essiedu starting to gain support.

T

August 1964, Roger Moore, then star of TV’s ‘The Saint’, opens an event at Cavendishes’ furniture store at Bishop Street. Moore would, of course, go on to become even more famous by starring as 007 James Bond in seven blockbuster movies in the 1970s and 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

he English actor, who is best known for his performance in ‘I May Destroy You’ is now 7/2 after his odds were slashed from 10/1 following the backing of actor Colin Salmon.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Replacing Daniel Craig will not be easy, but punters seem to think an Irish man is up to the task as Jamie Dornan has been backed into his lowest odds ever.

"The fact he’s starring in a new spy thriller seems to be inspiring punters who are beginning to get behind him to be the next 007.”

Here are the odds for the next 'James Bond' After Daniel Craig –

Daniel Craig as James Bond. S

7-4 Aaron Taylor-Johnson

11-4 Henry Cavill

3 James Norton

11-2 Richard Madden

9 Rege-Jean Page

9 Tom Hardy

12 Jack Lowden

12 Sope Dirisu

14 Aidan Turner

16 Jamie Dornan

16 Dan Stevens

16 Callum Turner

16 Idris Elba

20 Luke Evans

25 Chiwetel Ejiofor

25 Paul Mescal

33 Tom Hooper

33 Tom Hiddleston

33 Sam Heughan

33 Jamie Bell

33 Michael Fassbender

40 Cillian Murphy

50 Henry Golding

50 Jack O'Connell

80 Jack Huston

100 Chris Hemsworth

100 Tom Ellis

100 Benedict Cumberbatch