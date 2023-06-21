Bookies rate Jamie Dornan as growing favourite to play next James Bond or 007 after Daniel Craig
Shaking up the betting, the Belfast man has risen to 16/1 from 33/1 to play the famous spy
So another Irishman could be donning the famous James Bond tuxedo if the latest betting with BoyleSports is anything to go by.
Support has started to arrive for Jamie Dornan with his new spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ coming to Netflix this summer and BoyleSports has sliced the odds on the Belfast actor playing the secret service spy to 16/1 from 33/1.
And if chosen as the next Bond,this would make the Fifty Shades of Grey star the second actor from Ireland to play the part following Pierce Brosnan’s appearance in four Bond films from 1995 to 2002.
This is not the first time support has arrived with the bookies for Dornan to be Bond – but this is the lowest price he has been for some time.
Along with the support for Dornan, a new name has surfaced in the betting with Paapa Essiedu starting to gain support.
T
he English actor, who is best known for his performance in ‘I May Destroy You’ is now 7/2 after his odds were slashed from 10/1 following the backing of actor Colin Salmon.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Replacing Daniel Craig will not be easy, but punters seem to think an Irish man is up to the task as Jamie Dornan has been backed into his lowest odds ever.
"The fact he’s starring in a new spy thriller seems to be inspiring punters who are beginning to get behind him to be the next 007.”
Here are the odds for the next 'James Bond' After Daniel Craig –
7-4 Aaron Taylor-Johnson
11-4 Henry Cavill
3 James Norton
11-2 Richard Madden
9 Rege-Jean Page
9 Tom Hardy
12 Jack Lowden
12 Sope Dirisu
14 Aidan Turner
16 Jamie Dornan
16 Dan Stevens
16 Callum Turner
16 Idris Elba
20 Luke Evans
25 Chiwetel Ejiofor
25 Paul Mescal
33 Tom Hooper
33 Tom Hiddleston
33 Sam Heughan
33 Jamie Bell
33 Michael Fassbender
40 Cillian Murphy
50 Henry Golding
50 Jack O'Connell
80 Jack Huston
100 Chris Hemsworth
100 Tom Ellis
100 Benedict Cumberbatch
100 Colin Farrell