Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Books of condolence are being opened across Northern Ireland following the death of Pope Francis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray was joined at Belfast City Hall by Father Tim Bartlett, who helped to organise Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018, to sign the book which has been opened to the public.

Mr Murray said: “I was saddened to hear of the death of Pope Francis just a day after he gave his final Easter blessing at St Peter's Square on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who are mourning Pope Francis's death.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray has opened a book of condolence in memory of Pope Francis at Belfast City Hall, accompanied by Father Tim Bartlett, principal organiser of the late Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018.

“We can all reflect on the way Pope Francis worked to bring people together from different backgrounds through mutual respect and understanding.”

A special meeting of Belfast City Council to mark Francis's death, and to allow members to pay tribute to him and reflect on his legacy, will take place today at 5pm.

The book of condolence can be signed from Monday to Friday 9.30am-5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Hall will be illuminated in yellow and white on Saturday evening.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/04/2025 Members of the public first to arrive to sign the book of condolence. Lord Mayor opens book of condolence for Pope Francis at Belfast City Hall The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray has opened a book of condolence in memory of Pope Francis at Belfast City Hall. The Lord Mayor said: "I was saddened to hear of the death of Pope Francis just a day after he gave his final Easter blessing at St Peter's Square on Sunday. "We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who are mourning Pope Francis's death. "We can all reflect on the way Pope Francis worked to bring people together from different backgrounds through mutual respect and understanding.” Father Tim Bartlett, principal organiser of the late Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018, was also in attendance. A special council meeting to mark Pope Francis’s passing, and to allow members to pay tribute to him and reflect on his legacy will take place tomorrow, Thursday 24 April at 5pm. This will be live-streamed and publicly accessible. The physical book of condolence can be signed at Belfast City Hall from Monday to Friday 9.30am-5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm. Belfast City Hall will be illuminated in yellow and white on Saturday evening. An online book of condolence can also be signed on Belfast City Council’s website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/condolences

An online book of condolence can be signed at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/condolences.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr has opened books of condolence, including at the Guildhall in Londonderry.

She said: “There has been a huge outpouring of sorrow and grief across Derry and Strabane since Pope Francis' passing on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The compassion, humility and bravery he exhibited during his papacy had an impact on the lives of so many people locally and I want to give the public an outlet to record their feelings and sympathy.

“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to guide us toward compassion and unity.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairman Pete Byrne said books of condolence will be available for signing for two weeks at the Downshire Civic Centre, Downpatrick, and Newry Town Hall.

Arrangements will be made for additional books of condolence for signing at Crossmaglen Community Centre, Dan Rice Hall in Drumaness, Newcastle Centre and Warrenpoint Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the body of Pope Francis has been placed in St Peter’s Basilica for the start of his lying in state, with around 20,000 mourners crowding the square outside.

His simple wooden coffin has been positioned low to the ground at his request, breaking with the Vatican’s long-standing tradition of placing popes on an elevated catafalque.

The first members of the public have begun filing past the coffin, some crossing themselves or pausing briefly in prayer as they pay their respects.

The public will be able to continue paying their respects until 7pm (6pm BST) on Friday. The basilica will remain open until midnight on Thursday to accommodate mourners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10am local time (9am UK time) in St Peter’s Square, with attendance expected from global leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Prince of Wales will attend on behalf of the King.

In accordance with his wishes, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, again breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.