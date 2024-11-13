Player Carla and her volunteer coach dad Carl Frampton

Swapping the boxing ring for the football pitch may seem like too much of an Ali-type shuffle. But not if you’re the versatile former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the Belfast pugilist switched sports two years ago when he agreed to help south Belfast football club Carryduff Colts who needed coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how did 'The Jackal' end up being a volunteer in grassroots sport after such an elite career in the boxing ring?

“I used to go and watch and watch my daughter Carla play a couple of times a week,” he said.

Carla Frampton in action for her south Belfast club Carryduff Colts

“Then the number of players grew and there was a call for volunteer coaches. They asked if any of the dads were free to help with the team and I was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father of three Carl – he has a son Rossa (nine) and another daughter Mila (one and a half) with wife Christine - said he doesn’t regret trading in his boxing gloves for football boots.

“I really enjoy helping out with Carla’s team,” he said.

“It’s a real passion of mine and I know how important volunteers are. I’m from an amateur boxing background and my coach (the late Billy McKee) was out of pocket himself a lot to help out the club.”

And does 13-year-old Carla like having her dad as a coach?

“We have arguments all the time when I’m trying to give her advice, but I think she likes it,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our bond has become stronger and we’ve grown closer. I don’t shout. I’m very positive with my kids.”

He added: “Carla is a good player. She’s very skilful, fast and brave too.”

Carl, who has been a volunteer coach for the past two years, said his son Rossa is also mad about football. As a result of taking both siblings to their respective training sessions, as well as matches, he added: “Football has taken over my life!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, though, Carl said he wanted to continue to do his bit to help out his daughter’s club because he knows “how important volunteers are to keeping things running smoothly”.

Carl recently presented the Volunteer of the Year award to a well-deserving recipient at McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards, which he said was humbling to do.

“I believe it is so important for children to get involved in sport,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am 100% behind initiatives that are dedicated to helping them get active and reduce screen time.

“It’s brilliant to see the impact that McDonald’s and the Irish FA has on communities in Northern Ireland through the Fun Football programme and I hope it continues for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve noticed how sport has helped Carla and Rossa with their confidence and mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise the commitment of football clubs and volunteers who make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities in Northern Ireland, which explains why Carl was delighted to have been involved.