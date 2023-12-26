All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal.Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal.
Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal.

Boxing Day meeting at Down Royal Racecourse – 15 images

The Boxing Day meeting at Down Royal Racecourse is always a highlight of the Northern Ireland sporting - and social - calendar.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 26th Dec 2023, 18:10 GMT

Here is a selection of images from today's event. Pictures by Philip Magowan/Press Eye.

Louise Griffiths and Nicola Sherrard

1. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse

Louise Griffiths and Nicola Sherrard Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Race 7 - 3:08 - METCOLLECT METAL RECYCLING (PRO/AM) INH FLAT RACE Mongibello takes the win in the final race of the day under jockey, Stephen Connor

2. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse

Race 7 - 3:08 - METCOLLECT METAL RECYCLING (PRO/AM) INH FLAT RACE Mongibello takes the win in the final race of the day under jockey, Stephen Connor Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Robyn McCaughan and Ellen Alexander

3. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse

Robyn McCaughan and Ellen Alexander Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle

4. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse

Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland