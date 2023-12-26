The Boxing Day meeting at Down Royal Racecourse is always a highlight of the Northern Ireland sporting - and social - calendar.
Here is a selection of images from today's event. Pictures by Philip Magowan/Press Eye.
1. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse
Louise Griffiths and Nicola Sherrard Photo: Philip Magowan
2. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse
Race 7 - 3:08 - METCOLLECT METAL RECYCLING (PRO/AM) INH FLAT RACE Mongibello takes the win in the final race of the day under jockey, Stephen Connor Photo: Philip Magowan
3. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse
Robyn McCaughan and Ellen Alexander Photo: Philip Magowan
4. 2023 Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse
Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle Photo: Philip Magowan