Twenty musicians are putting on their hiking boots and hitching their instruments on their backs to climb the 2,790ft to the top of Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains, all in the name of charity.

Titled "Brass Ascending", the challenge will raise funds for both the band itself, Dungannon Silver Band, and local charity, Air Ambulance NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band has been going for over 120 years and entertains numerous audiences throughout Northern Ireland annually. On this occasion, the audience for their short concert will be mountain climbers - and maybe the odd mountain sheep!

Dean McCoy, chair of Dungannon Silver Band, said: “We believe we are the first band to undertake this unique challenge and our training is under way for the climb.

"The challenge has been given the apt name of 'Brass Ascending' and the band will play a short concert at the peak of the mountain.

"Our band enjoys getting out and about and we know that the air ambulance is a lifeline for so many people and any one of us might need it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity trek takes place on Saturday, September 2. The band has set up a Just Giving page for people to donate online: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dungannon-silver-band. The appeal can also be accessed through the band's Facebook page.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, wished the climbers every success.

"It’s a challenge for most people to climb to the top of Slieve Donard without carrying a musical instrument!

"The contributions for the charity will help the medical team reach critically ill patients, which happens on average twice a day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

Hannah Williamson from Dungannon Silver Band alongside the air ambulance. The band will play a short concert on the top of Northern Ireland's highest peak, Slieve Donard, in a bid to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.