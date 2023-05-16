Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods says Tory foreign secretary James Cleverly

James Cleverly made the remarks at a session of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee in the House of Lords earlier today.

The roll-out of this new labelling is set to begin this autumn, though details about the size and prominence of the wording have yet to be given to retailers.

The issue emerged after former SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie (now a Labour peer) quizzed Mr Cleverly about a planned October 1 start date for “new 'not for EU' labelling requirements”.

Mr Cleverly replied that he had “listened extrensively to retailers”, and that the best way forward was to make the new labels a requirement for the whole UK, not just for goods in Northern Ireland.

"The centre of gravity of the voices we had was UK-wide labelling was the preferred option,” he said.

"There are some advanges and disadvantages to UK-wide labelling.

"There are advantages and disadvantages to labrelling only in NI.”

James Cleverly and Margaret Ritchie in the Lords committee today

When it comes to the govermnet’s own view, “part of it is practical, and part of it is philosophical,” he said.

"The practical point is that retailers were saying they'd prefer a UK-wide regime.

"Philosophically, I keep saying NI is part of the UK, so therefore it seems to me logical that something we ask NI to do we should ask the UK to do.

"So I'm very comfortabe with having a UK-wide regime. the details of that will in due course, or shortly...”

Ms Ritchie asked: “What do you mean by 'in due course'?”

Mr Cleverly replied: “Whilst autumn of this year is that start point, it will be phased, and phased through the next couple of years through to 2025.

"We have been talking about this for quite some time including in the command paper in 2021, so this shouldn't really be a surprise with the retail sector…

"I'm sure there'll be technical details about size and priminence and that sort of stuff.

"I'll get details about those details to the [retailers] in writing.

"I'm not a retailer. I don't want to implty simplicity where there might be complexity.”

However, he reiterated that the matter had been “discussed extensively” with the retail sector.

It is not totally clear which goods this will apply to, but Mr Cleverly said food retailers had been especially “animated” about the challenges this would pose.

