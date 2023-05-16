News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods says Tory foreign secretary James Cleverly

Goods across the entire UK will have the words ‘not for EU’ printed on their packaging as a consequence of Brexit, the foreign secretary has said.

By Adam Kula
Published 16th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:23 BST

James Cleverly made the remarks at a session of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee in the House of Lords earlier today.

The roll-out of this new labelling is set to begin this autumn, though details about the size and prominence of the wording have yet to be given to retailers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The issue emerged after former SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie (now a Labour peer) quizzed Mr Cleverly about a planned October 1 start date for “new 'not for EU' labelling requirements”.

Most Popular

Mr Cleverly replied that he had “listened extrensively to retailers”, and that the best way forward was to make the new labels a requirement for the whole UK, not just for goods in Northern Ireland.

"The centre of gravity of the voices we had was UK-wide labelling was the preferred option,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are some advanges and disadvantages to UK-wide labelling.

"There are advantages and disadvantages to labrelling only in NI.”

James Cleverly and Margaret Ritchie in the Lords committee todayJames Cleverly and Margaret Ritchie in the Lords committee today
James Cleverly and Margaret Ritchie in the Lords committee today

When it comes to the govermnet’s own view, “part of it is practical, and part of it is philosophical,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The practical point is that retailers were saying they'd prefer a UK-wide regime.

"Philosophically, I keep saying NI is part of the UK, so therefore it seems to me logical that something we ask NI to do we should ask the UK to do.

"So I'm very comfortabe with having a UK-wide regime. the details of that will in due course, or shortly...”

Ms Ritchie asked: “What do you mean by 'in due course'?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Cleverly replied: “Whilst autumn of this year is that start point, it will be phased, and phased through the next couple of years through to 2025.

"We have been talking about this for quite some time including in the command paper in 2021, so this shouldn't really be a surprise with the retail sector…

"I'm sure there'll be technical details about size and priminence and that sort of stuff.

"I'll get details about those details to the [retailers] in writing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm not a retailer. I don't want to implty simplicity where there might be complexity.”

However, he reiterated that the matter had been “discussed extensively” with the retail sector.

It is not totally clear which goods this will apply to, but Mr Cleverly said food retailers had been especially “animated” about the challenges this would pose.

More from this reporter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

• Election 2023: DUP ups its rhetoric around unionist unity as clock ticks down to polling day

Related topics:James CleverlyBrexitProtocolIrelandHouse of LordsDUP