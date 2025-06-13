'Brilliant role model' veteran never imagined being honoured at age 106

​Northern Ireland's oldest man has said he had never expected to receive an honour from the King at the age of 106.

Norman Irwin, described by his friends as inspirational and a brilliant role model, served in north Africa during the Second World War before going on to make a difference in his home town of Coleraine.

He helped to form the Coleraine Winemakers Club, recalling initially using nettles and dandelions, as well as becoming one of the founders of the town's Rotary Club and the Agivey Anglers Association.

Mr Irwin is the oldest person to be recognised in this year's Kings Birthday Honours, and is just one of three recipients over the last 10 years aged 106.

Undated family handout photo of now-106-year-old World War Two veteran Norman Irwin, from Coleraine, who has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) in the King's Birthday Honours list

He said he was very proud to be recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM), adding it had come as a big surprise, joking he was "getting on a bit".

Born just a few days after the end of the First World War in 1918, Mr Irwin went on to serve in the Second World War, volunteering in April 1939 to join the Coleraine Battery of the Royal Artillery as a gunner.

He described the battlefield in north Africa as stretching thousands of miles and getting chased across the desert by German troops in tanks.

The sand presented a major challenge, he described, in terms of logistics, and he even engineered his own guns when they lost the tools to maintain them.

Norman Irwin pictured with his grandson Christopher

"We lost the tools for them in the sand, so we made our own - you learned to adapt to it very very quickly, you just had to get on with it," he said.

"You do what you have to do in times of need.

"We were all volunteers here (in Northern Ireland), we weren't conscripted, so we all just went off en masse as our own decision. We never imagined what it was going to be like.

"People talk about the desert rats, but it didn't really get the same coverage as France.

"The First World War took a lot, and the Second World War took even more, terrible times."