Missing Lisburn woman Paula Elliott

Paula’s brother David Birney has made an emotional plea for help in finding his only sister – saying he fears she will fade from public consciousness if he doesn’t speak out.

The 52-year-old mother of three was last seen on Tuesday, March 5 on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

She was then seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan towpath.

Paula’s car was discovered later that evening by Mr Birney in a towpath parking area at the end of a lane that runs from the Hillsborough Road, adjacent to the Eurospar filling station.

The police have described Paula as a ‘high risk’ missing person, and Mr Birney told the News Letter that his sister was “not in a good place” with her mental health.

He also revealed that his sister’s phone and handbag were left in the car. However, he is not convinced that Paula would have entered the water.

"I think maybe she went with somebody intentionally, unintentionally, or been taken by someone,” Mr Birney said.

The entrance to the Hillsborough Road laneway (on the right of picture) used by missing Lisburn woman Paula Elliott: Google image

He said police have been able to access Paula’s phone but have not yet informed the family if it contains any clues to her movements.

Mr Birney also said the current trauma comes less than a year after the death of his son and is proving just as difficult, if not more.

"I said to myself, if I can deal with losing my son, then I can deal with anything in life but, at the minute, this whole not knowing one day to the next…”

He said his sister would have gone to the towpath “on a regular basis to get her head cleared.”

Car belonging to missing Lisburn woman Paula Elliott. PSNI image

Mr Birney added: “Personally my gut’s telling me that she’s still alive somewhere”.

Mr Birney has been encouraged to speak out as he now has the support of Joanne Dorrian – the sister of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian who went missing 2005 – after Joanne reached out to him last week.

“She has gone above and beyond in helping me… making me feel a bit more positive. She has been an absolute gem,” he said.

Mr Birney said the Lisburn public has been very supportive in searching, and in raising awareness of Paula’s disappearance, and added: "My mates in work have been immense, and my boss has been immense giving me time off”.

In a Facebook appeal last weekend, Mr Birney said: "I know she's out there somewhere, please if she’s with someone bring her home, or if you see this Paula please come home, everyone's worried sick sis, please please come home, or let us know you’re ok.”

At the time she went missing, Paula is believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings and multi coloured Sketcher trainers.