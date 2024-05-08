Bruce Springsteen and Daniel O'Donnell to perform in Belfast tomorrow night, May 9, as traffic guidance issued by PSNI

Daniel O'Donnell

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play Boucher Playing Fields Belfast on Thursday 9th May ‘at 7pm sharp’ – and Daniel O’Donnell will play at the Waterfront Hall at 7.30pm.

Whilst both have thousands of adoring fans, they are visiting venues in different locations in Belfast.

Daniel O’Donnell in Concert will see doors open in the Waterfront Hall at 6.30pm with a show start time of 7.30pm.

Organisers also say the show will finish around 10.30pm.

And whilst the PSNI issued extensive travel information for the Bruce Springsteen gig at Boucher Playing Fields, a PSNI spokesman said they do not see it as necessary to issue any travel advice for the event.

A spokesman for Daniel O’Donnell said tickets for their Belfast show ‘sold steadily and whilst not sold out, there is a really good attendance’.

He added that the Donegal based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 36-year span.

This has ‘outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna, to U2 and the Rolling Stones’.

However, the PSNI have issued strict travel guidelines for Springsteen fans.

‘Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at 7pm sharp, according to organisers. However Boucher Playing Fields will open at 5pm.

A statement released by the PSNI confirms there will be traffic disruption in the area between midday and midnight on May 9 for the Bruce Springsteen concert. The planned road closures are:

Boucher Road – one lane (city bound) will be closed between its junction with Shane’s Retail Park and Boucher Crescent between 5pm and 8pm

Boucher Road – fully closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockmans Lane between 8pm and 12am (midnight)

Stockmans Lane – fully closed between its junctions with Balmoral interchange and Lisburn Road between 8pm and 12am (midnight)

Balmoral Road and Link – fully closed from 12pm (midday) – 12am (midnight)

The statement adds that diversions will be in place and sign posted, accessible parking will be available in Balmoral Road, where coaches will also be parked but will not be able to leave until permitted.

Superintendent Busch also reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

He said: “We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

Tickets for the Belfast Bruce Springsteen gig went on sale on November 7 retailing at £126.