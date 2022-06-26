Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days and what age is Bruce Springsteen - ‘The Boss’ to play three dates in May 2023

It was written was a huge hit for the singer-songwriter in 1985.

The lyrics tell the tale of someone meeting up with old high school acquaintances in later years only to discover that conversation has changed little as the focus remains entrenched in the `glory days’ of high school.

What is the song about?

According to www.musicbanter.com first we meet the old friend who `was a big baseball player back in high school,’ but he seems to have nothing else to talk about other than his so-called `glory days.’

Next we meet a girl who, `back in school ... could turn all the boy’s heads,’ but we learn that she now has kids from a failed marriage and spends a lot of time reminiscing over the `glory days’ when she’s feeling down.

The tale ends with the story-teller planning a night of drinking at his local bar but he hopes he won’t, `get old and sit around thinking about it.’

The upbeat music gives this song a real feel-good factor but essentially the lyrics are quite sad, if not depressing.

The people we meet in the song believe their school days were the best days of their lives so it’s hard not to see them as some of life’s losers.

In an interview, Bruce Springsteen said of the song, “The first verse actually happened, the second verse mostly happened, the third verse, of course, is happening now.”

What age is Bruce Springsteen?

Amazingly for everything the man does he is 72-years-old.

According to www.brittanica.com Bruce Springsteen was born on September 23, 1949, in Freehold, New Jersey, USA.

The American singer went on to become a songwriter, and bandleader who became the archetypal rock performer of the 1970s and ’80s.

He is set to play three shows in the RDS in Dublin starting in May 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will mark their return to the road in early February, 2023 with a string of to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28th in Barcelona and a second North American tour leg starting in August.

Bruce Springsteen said: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017. The River Tour was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The Dublin shows will be at the RDS on May 5, May 7, and May 9.

