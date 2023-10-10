News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Bryan Adams is coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast in May 2024

News has just been released that Bryan Adams is coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast in 2024.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It has emerged that Bryan Adams has announced Dublin and Belfast dates as part of his 2024 So Happy It Hurts tour at 3Arena, Dublin on 21 May and The SSE Arena on 22 May.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 13 October at 9am.

See here for Ticketmaster

Most Popular

Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years.

With 17 studio albums, and four new studio albums in 2022 including, “So Happy It Hurts” (nominated for a Grammy) and “Pretty Woman – The Musical”.

His song writing has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.

For more visit: www.bryanadams.com