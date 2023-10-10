Bryan Adams is coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast in May 2024
News has just been released that Bryan Adams is coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast in 2024.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has emerged that Bryan Adams has announced Dublin and Belfast dates as part of his 2024 So Happy It Hurts tour at 3Arena, Dublin on 21 May and The SSE Arena on 22 May.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 13 October at 9am.
Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world.
His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years.
With 17 studio albums, and four new studio albums in 2022 including, “So Happy It Hurts” (nominated for a Grammy) and “Pretty Woman – The Musical”.
His song writing has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.
For more visit: www.bryanadams.com