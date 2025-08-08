Businesses and shoppers in Lurgan voice relief that an international car parking firm has introduced one hour’s free parking at a former church run car park.

North Street car park, which is owned by the Catholic Church, had been a free parking spot for many years in Lurgan until the introduction of car parking charges.

North Street Car Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Euro Parks took over running the car park in recent years and introduced parking charges much to the upset of businesses and shoppers to the area.

However, following intense negotiations, the firm has decided to permit free parking for the first hour in the North Street site – much to the delight of local businesses.

Under the new system, motorists who stay for less than one hour will not need to use the pay station. For those staying longer, payment can be made either via the app or at the pay station upon arrival by entering their vehicle registration number.

This news has been welcomed with an almost audible sigh of relief from local businesses in the area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian welcomed the introduction of new parking arrangements at North Street Car Park, which will see the first hour of parking provided free of charge from today onwards.

“This is a positive and practical step that will support local businesses on North Street and in the surrounding area,” Councillor Haughian said.

“By making it easier and more affordable for people to pop in and shop locally, this change will help drive footfall and give a boost to traders who are the backbone of our local economy.”

Councillor Haughian also acknowledged the role played by Euro Parks in working constructively with the community and elected representatives.

“I want to thank Euro Parks for taking a partnership approach in addressing the concerns raised by myself and others. The introduction of a free hour is a direct response to those conversations and shows what can be achieved when there is meaningful engagement,” he said.