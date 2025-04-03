Busy Lurgan street is set to reopen soon as workers make safe an unstable building
A spokesperson for the company which owns the building said: “The building is being secured and the road will be opening in the very near future."
Plans have been submitted in the name of Thomas French on March 20 this year to demolish and reinstate the façade of 43 William Street.
Shane McCorry Architects state on the planning application that ‘the facade of the building has become structurally unsafe and requires urgent demolition and reinstatement’.
He added: “Structural engineers are currently working on a proposal that will allow its safe removal and rebuild to allow William Street to reopen.”
Eagle-eyed locals have spotted swathes of steel entering the building this week with a great deal of work going on.
It is believed the road will reopen in the very near future.
