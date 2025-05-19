Calls for council to champion restoration of Warrenpoint’s historic sea baths

An artist's impression of how Warrenpoint's historic sea baths could look.

There have been calls for a historic tourist attraction in Warrenpoint to be reinvigourated.

Warrenpoint Community Association is calling on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to prioritise the restoration of the town's historic sea baths, positioning the project as a cornerstone in a broader cross-border regeneration strategy for the Carlingford Lough region.

The Association is urging councillors to actively champion this initiative, leveraging available funding opportunities to bring the vision to fruition.

Constructed in 1907, the Warrenpoint Sea Baths hold “significant historical and cultural value”, a spokesperson for the association said.

With the baths having fallen into a poor state, the Association has called for the site to be transformed into a modern, heritage-sensitive facility featuring an outdoor sea pool, wellness centre, and accessible public spaces for both residents and visitors.

And they added that the redevelopment aligns with existing planning permissions and complements ongoing regional projects, including:

Narrow Water Bridge: A pedestrian and cyclist-friendly crossing under construction, linking Warrenpoint and Omeath, fostering cross-border connectivity.

Newry City Park: An £18 million initiative transforming the Albert Basin into a vibrant urban green space.

Newry Canal Revival: Proposals to rejuvenate Ireland's oldest summit canal, enhancing tourism and heritage appreciation.

Carlingford Lough Greenways: Development of sustainable travel routes connecting communities along both sides of the lough.

The Association emphasises that restoring the sea baths would not only preserve a cherished landmark but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism, and community well-being.

With the recent withdrawal of the Mourne Mountains Gateway project, there is an urgent opportunity to redirect funding towards community-supported initiatives like this.

"Revitalising the Warrenpoint Sea Baths is more than a restoration project; it's about honouring our heritage and investing in our future," said a spokesperson for the Warrenpoint Community Association.

"We urge our councillors to seize this moment and lead the charge in transforming the baths into a beacon of regional pride and cross-border unity."

The Association is calling on councillors, the local chamber of commerce, tourism bodies, and cross-border agencies to reaffirm their support and work together to deliver a project that reflects both community heritage and regional ambition.

Meanwhile SDLP representatives have urged Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to submit a bid to the Shared Island Unit redevelop the historic Warrenpoint Baths.

South Down MLA Colin McGrath and Crotlieve Councillor Declan McAteer say that there is a unique cross-border funding opportunity is perfectly suited to unlocking the long-held ambition of creating a thermal saltwater pool on the site, a project that would be the first of its kind anywhere on the island of Ireland.

Mr McGrath MLA said: “This Shared Island funding is exactly the kind of strategic investment we need to see real progress on iconic local projects like Warrenpoint Baths. The Baths have huge historical significance, opened in 1908, they were once the heartbeat of the town’s health and leisure scene. With the right vision, we can restore that role and create something truly special.

“A thermal saltwater facility at the Baths would deliver both tourism and wellbeing benefits, and could become a landmark attraction on this part of the island. We’re calling on the Council to seize this opportunity and put forward a strong bid.”

Cllr McAteer added: “I have long championed a renewed vision for the Baths and believe passionately that their full potential has yet to be realised. The current concept for the site falls short. A thermal bathing facility, in keeping with its original purpose, would be unique on the island and attract visitors year-round, not just during the summer.

“With Narrow Water Bridge now progressing, we have the chance to develop a joined-up tourism offer across the region. But that requires bold decisions and serious ambition. I urge Council colleagues, especially in Crotlieve, to revisit their previous positions and consider the real long-term value of this project.”

