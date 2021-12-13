Cambridges’ happy family Christmas card

Handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the photograph which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year which shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George (right), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year. Issue date: Friday December 10, 2021.

William is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to wife Kate, with the couple resting a hand on the other’s knee.

Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, sit next to their parents, while three-year-old Prince Louis is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan earlier this year, but did not say what the nature of the trip was, when exactly it took place, or who was behind the camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall went on an official tour to Jordan and Egypt, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations.

In the photograph, the Cambridges and their children are smiling and look relaxed in casual outfits.

William is wearing a khaki green T-shirt and beige shorts, while Kate has on a long-sleeved, full-length green dress.

George tones in with his parents in a camouflage print T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, while Charlotte looks summery in a blue and white gingham dress.