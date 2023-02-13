Camilla forced to postpone events after contracting ‘seasonal illness’

Camilla was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, to celebrate its centenary, and later that day a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen Consort was suffering from a “seasonal illness” but it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla has a busy week of events ahead of her and the spokesman said she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday.

The Queen Consort caught Covid early last year and had to cancel her appearance at a number of events in the aftermath of the illness.

The Princess Royal deputised for Camilla at the Cheltenham festival last March, as she was pacing herself after overcoming the virus. She also missed a Commonwealth event.

On Wednesday, Camilla, joined by the King, is due to host a Clarence House reception to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room with authors and members of literacy charities.