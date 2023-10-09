News you can trust since 1737
Cancer Focus Pink run 2023: Colourful show of support for local breast cancer services

Runners of all ages and even some pets joined the running revolution this weekend for the Pink Run which supports breast cancer awareness month.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST

Organised as part of Cancer Focus NI’s wider breast cancer awareness month campaign, money raised from the sponsored run will go towards funding local breast cancer support services such as counselling, support groups, and specialist bra and swimwear fitting.

The event, now in its eighth year, saw participants complete a non-competitive 5km and 10km fun run through Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter.

