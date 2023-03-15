Candlelit vigil in Moira 'a moment of respect' following road tragedy that claimed life of baby Frank McIlduff

The cross-community candlelit vigil has been organised as a ‘moment of respect’ in support of those affected by the road collision that claimed the life of baby Frank McIlduff on March 8.

The one-year-old boy from Lurgan is understood to have been in a pram being pushed by his grandmother when they were struck by a lorry. She was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries are not known.

A message on the Moira Community Association social media says the group is “facilitating a candlelit vigil to be held this Wednesday at 6pm.

Police and emergency services at the scene of the fatal collision on Moira Main Street on 8 March 2023

It states: “We invite you to join us in a moment of respect as a community.

"We invite people of all faiths, religions, non-faiths, and spiritualities to attend in support of the community and those affected by the tragedy that occurred in our village last week.”

In response, a Moira resident posted: “A good thing to do and hope it lets the family know people are still thinking and praying for them.”

The tragedy occurred close to the junction of Meeting Street and Main Street around 1.40pm last Wednesday.

Baby Frank’s funeral service was held in Lurgan on Saturday.

A notice posted on the Funeral Times website on Friday said: “Baby Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), Precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff.”

