The event which takes place as part of a wider Marie Curie National Day of Reflection is organised by the ‘Memory Stones of Love’ community group set up by families who had been bereaved due to Covid-19.

On the day, the memory stones which are currently being exhibited at Ranfurly House in Dungannon will be brought to the lawn at City Hall.

Families will meet the mayor in the afternoon and at 6.30pm there will be a candlelight vigil at the front of building which will be lit yellow.

The Memory Stones Of Love have been on tour around Northern Ireland since the summer

Two of those families taking part are the Burkes from Newtownabbey and the Wards from Strabane.

Ruth Burke was the first woman to pass away to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland while Bredge and Owen Ward would pass away within 12 hours of each other.

Ciaran Ward, the son of Bredge and Owen, and Brenda Doherty, daughter of Ruth, set up a Facebook group – Support Group for Covid Bereaved NI – to help other families bereaved through Covid 19 while honouring the loss of all the families bereaved during the pandemic, whatever the illness. Out of that Facebook group, the Memories Stones of Love community group was formed.

Marie Gibson, the daughter of Bredge and Owen and sister of Ciaran, is responsible for adding the artwork to the stones. She said: “Memory Stones of Love has allowed me to share so many personal stories from bereaved families.

Brenda Doherty, who helped to set up the support group, was presented with a floral wreath in remembrance of all those who lost their lives during the pandemic in 2021 by the then mayoral team of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

"It may be just a rock to some, but when I see the pain on family member’s faces when they touch their stone or see the picture, it means so much more than we can imagine. For many families its all they have in their grief during the pandemic.”

The Memory Stones of Love began touring over the summer and continue to travel around different locations in Northern Ireland.