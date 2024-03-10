Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Caolan Devlin, from Coalisland in Co Tyrone, died after his BMW collided with a lorry on the Curr Road section of the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old was a brother of Tyrone senior GAA player Niall Devlin.

Large crowds attended his funeral mass at the Holy Family chapel in Coalisland on Saturday.

The funeral of Caolan Devlin, who died in a crash on the A5 road last Tuesday. The funeral took place in Coalisland on Saturday.Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A GAA football, hurling stick and ball and his team sports top, neatly folded, were all set respectfully at the front of the chapel in front of his coffin.

Fr Eugene O’Neill told mourners: “This is a day of great sadness and also a day of great shock as we say farewell to a young man who was just starting out in his life, who was still filled with so many hopes and dreams and ambitions, like every young man in this world."

"Caolan himself was a quiet young man. But he was a good young man who took the time in his ordinary way to try to bring love and goodness and happiness to the lives of all those that depend," he said, adding: “He had the eye to see what others needed and the heart to go out and try to help whenever he could."

He noted that 1994 was an important year for the peace process in Northern Ireland, but he added some wry humour in observing to Caolan's parents that it was also the year he was born.

Caolan Devlin (30), from Coalisland, died in an road accident on Tuesday.

"For you Gerard and Margaret 1994 was also the year that peace ended, when Caolan the baby Caolon - and the firstborn child in the north that year - came along and at 3:30 on New Year's Day in the morning."

Caolan had been a very keen player of hurley and GAA, and that although a quiet person, he was a fierce competitor on the pitch.

"He did face any challenge and any man who came toward him because he was his father's son after all," he said.

He also noted his skill in winning an All Ireland Under 21 club medal in hurling.

Caolan had been employed at Terex and Almac where he was "dedicated to the last, loyal to the hilt".

And although once a friend, “you were one for life” with him, he had one special friend above all others.

"We all know that one friend eclipsed everybody else and that was Coby the dog - the great love of Caolan's life."

He added: "Coby got it all, even half the steak of dinner that his mother had treated him to so lovingly."

He also said Caolan was raised in a home of strong faith.

"And every night, Caolan still took time to give God his thanks and take time in prayer. And every day he showed his faith by his kindness, by his care, and by his goodness."

First Minister Michelle O’Neill led tributes to him last week.

She said: “Caolan was a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him, well known and liked, particularly within the local GAA community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”