Capers Pizza which led the way in reopening Belfast nightlife during the Troubles closes after 42 years in business

The staff of Capers Pizza on the Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast after their penultimate shift on Saturday March 16 2024 as it got ready for its last evening opening on Sunday. From left, Ian Nixon, Carly Matier, co-founder William Marshall, Helen Walton, Natalya Nixon, Jack Lowry, Donna Parker, Abigail Gibson, co-founder Mike Lyle

​The popular eatery opened its doors in April 1982 on what became known as the Golden Mile, Great Victoria Street, and was bunged from the first night.

Prior to that the city centre had been almost deserted from the early 1970s, when the violence worsened. Capers was founded by two ex Coleraine Inst school friends, William Marshall and Mike Lyle, as well as Christine Bambrick, and was such an immediate success that it soon expanded its premises.

Its popularity showed that there was a major public desire to return to nightlife in the heart of Belfast as the intensity of the terror waned, and it was soon followed by other restaurants such Speranza, which was launched at nearby Shaftesbury Square in 1983. By the end of the 1980s that entire part of Belfast – Gt Victoria St, Dublin Road, Shaftesbury Square, Bradbury Place and Botanic – was booming with pubs, bars and eating joints. At one point Capers had three outlets – the original restaurant at Great Victoria St, one at Bradbury Place and one in Stranmillis. But about 20 years ago, in the early 1990s, Capers left the city centre and consolidated down to one venue on the Upper Newtownards Road.

Capers Pizza on the Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast on its last day of business, March 17 2024. It was launched in April 1982 on Great Victoria Street, and at one point had premises there and also on Bradbury Place and in Stranmillis, but latterly was only in east Belfast

The pizzeria then became only takeaway, and won customers from all over the east of the city and out as far as Holywood in Co Down. It then expanded into a unit to the side and introduced a seating area for people who wanted to eat in the restaurant.

But the two founders and remaining owners, William, who is now 70, and Mike, who will be so next month, have decided to call it a day. “We need a break,” said Mike yesterday, as he geared up for the last night of business. On hearing of the coming closure, disappointed regular customers immediately booked their last pizzas and the demand was such that yesterday Capers put a 7pm deadline for last orders instead of the usual 9pm.

It had been “a brilliant 42 years” said Mike. He and William said on their Facebook page: “We would like to thank our customers, families, friends, staff and suppliers for all your support over the last four decades! The place wouldn't be what it is without you and we are so grateful.”