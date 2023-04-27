Car cruise organised in memory of popular Kelly Newell who 'had the heart of a saint' and 'the brightest smile'

Kelly Newell, 35, from Carrickfergus died on Sunday after a period of poor health.

She had been admitted to hospital in March after contracting pneumonia.

Kelly’s funeral is set to take place tomorrow (Friday 28 April) at Holy Trinity Church at 2pm.

She will later be buried in Victoria Cemetery.

Friend Robert Acheson has started a Gofundme in memory of Kelly in recent days.

Already more than £2,000 has been donated.

He says: “My name is Robert im doing this page for the memory of kelly Newell loved by everyone, had the heart of a saint would go over and beyond for anyone even if she just met you.

Kelly Newell Gofundme

"Kelly had the biggest heart and the brightest smile but sadly that was all taken from us to soon.

"I’m am doing this page for her daughter and family as anyone that knew kelly would of give anyone her last £1 and leave herself without.

"She supported everyone through the years and organised cruise for ones past so this is one for her and to do what she done for everyone else let’s help out. THANKS”

A later update from Robert says: “”Thanks again everyone. Unreal the support and the donations to the family are outstanding ❤️❤️❤️ thank yous all so much.

"Kelz wud of done anything for anyone of us and anyone that knew her would know this.

“There’s a big cruise for kelly happening on 14/05/2023 from car castle car park to Portrush at 11.30.

"More information on the one last ride for kelz cruise page on facebook.”

A post on Carrick Cars and Coffee page says that “Kelly was a key member in the Car Scene as well as CCCNI.

"We at Carrick Cars and Coffee will be dedicating our cars and coffee event on the 17th May to the memory of Kelly. If anyone would like to donate a GoFundMe has been set up for Kelly's 8-year-old daughter. Also any donations received and stickers sold at the next 2 cars and coffee will also be donated.

"Cannot believe I am even writing this, you were the bant in banter, the mummy to absolutely everyone, your laugh was heard in the room and everyone knew you as the party queen!

"Getting to have you as friend was amazing but being a part of our family was a blessing to us all! We made it to Florida with you and Mia Moo and those memories will forever be carried in our hearts!”

Facebook is flooded with heartbreaking tributes to Kelly.

One said: “Today was the hardest and most surreal goodbye but if you could have seen how many were there with you at that hospital, all for you girl.

"Have a rest now girl and party hard you have the biggest angels wings and gone far far too soon!

"In true Kelly style…. I’ll end with a LOVE LOVE!

"We love and miss you so much already,” it added.

Another friend posted: “Genuinely devastated to hear of the passing of one of my oldest friends Kelly Newell!

"We used to have a Love/Hate thing.. She'd love me and I'd hate her but couldn't have been further from the truth!! Such a huge loss to anyone that knew her!!

"Rest in Peace Kelz!! Thinking of Paula Newell and Emma Newell right now, anything I can do please let me know!”

Another post said: “Kelly Newell you where one of the kindest souls I've ever met in my life always knew the right thing to say, and would cheer up a room just by your smile!

"You always made me laugh to the point I couldn't breathe and definitely had the best life advice!

"I'm so shocked at the news im reading today!! You were the life and soul of the carpark and I will never forget the memories we had until

we meet again Kelly! R.I.P to one of the best!!"

Another tribute reads: “Rest in peace Kelly Newell. Thank you for all the laughs, wise words and for fixing many an argument over the years.

“A memory I will never forget, our girls making memories while we stood reminiscing about our old ones

“Life isn’t promised to anyone you’ll never be forgotten”.

Yet another post says: “Today a true legend of Carrick got her wings.