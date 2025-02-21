Carma Coffee launched one of their automated coffee machines on Friday, February 21 along the town’s main thoroughfare, with passers-by able to enjoy free drinks on the day.

"We already have machines in Inver stadium and also at Larne Football Club’s training ground (The Cliff), so we already have a presence in Larne, but this is the first high street 24/7 external solution that we will have installed anywhere,” a spokesperson for the company said.