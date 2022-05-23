Carol Kirkwood: Who is BBC Weather presenter’s partner as she announces engagement live on air

Kirkwood, who was born Carol MacKellaig, is a Scottish weather presenter and is best known for her work on BBC Weather.

The 59-year-old weather presenter participated in the 13th series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, in 2015, finishing in 10th place alongside her dancing partner Pasha Kovalev.

Here is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood

When did Carol Kirkwood announce her engagement?

The TV star was presenting live from the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday morning when her left hand was brought to the attention of her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

Sally Nugent told Kirkwood: “I’m a little concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol.”

Kirkwood replied: “Oh, that one, thank you, Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

Nugent said: “Congratulations from all of us, it’s the happiest news, we are so so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?”

Kirkwood confirmed the news by saying: “Oh, thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal! Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it’s lovely news, and we’re both thrilled.

“So, thank you!”

How did she get engaged?

Kirkwood shared the details of the engagement, revealing that her partner proposed during a recent holiday.

She said: “We went out for a picnic, I had absolutely no idea, the weather was glorious.

“We were sitting chatting and then, my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason which I didn’t know, and he was fumbling in his pocket and out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually.

“I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely, it was quite romantic.”

Who is her fiancé?

Carol has remained tight-lipped about who her partner is, but in an interview with Prima Magazine back in 2021, she opened up about her new love.

She said: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”

She added: “He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

The presenter was previously married to Northern Ireland born former field hockey player Jimmy Kirkwood, but they divorced in 2008.