Carrick Greengrocers will open at West Street on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

The initiative aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.

All profits from Carrick Greengrocers will be reinvested in the business and other local initiatives benefitting the community.

Lee Robb and Beth Bell, Carrick Greengrocers, pictured with Christine Barnhill, economic development officer, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, following participation in the early business development mentoring programme, Spark. The new shop will open in West Street, Carrickfergus, on July 19. Photo by: Chris Neely

“After months of hard work and a very successful share campaign that saw 434 people becoming members, we are delighted to announce that the shop will be opening to the public on Wednesday 19th July 2023 at 10am,” stated Carrick Greengrocers.

“The shop is located at 28 West Street, Carrickfergus, BT38 7AR. There is plenty of parking available in front of the castle, and limited parking in the streets adjacent to the shop, including an accessible space for blue badge holders on Essex Street.

“As always, we hope you will come along not only as customers but also as volunteers, suppliers and general supporters of our community-owned shop.”

The project also aligns with the ongoing work of the Mid and East Antrim Sustainable Food Partnership. This month sees the start of the Agri Food and Drink Business Event Series. The programme will bring together businesses, industry experts and key stakeholders. Through workshops, masterclasses and networking events, the series aims to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary for sustainable growth and success.