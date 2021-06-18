Carrickfergus pupil praises inspirational aunt as she eyes European qualifiers

Abby Redmond plays for Northern Ireland U19 and Crusaders Strikers in the Women’s Premier League.

She is also a qualified football coach and niece of Gail Redmond, Irish FA Foundation Women’s Development manager.

Abby, a year 13 pupil, said: “I currently play for Crusaders Strikers first team. This is my second season playing and I am the youngest player on the team at just 17.

Northern Ireland U19 player Abby Redmond at Carrickfergus Grammar School.

“I started playing football when I was five years old, at an organisation called First Kicks. When I was eight, I moved to play club football, which was Crusaders. I have played my entire football career here apart from one season when I was 14 in which I moved to Glentoran to play under 19 football.

“Alongside club, I was invited to trial for Country Antrim and started playing county football when I was 11. From this, I was successful at trials for Northern Ireland and started playing for Northern Ireland at that age group. Now I am playing with Northern Ireland under 19s and at the moment we are preparing for the European qualifiers in October.”

By Abby’s own admission the challenge ahead is a tough one as the group also contains Switzerland, England and the Republic of Ireland.

She added: “I am constantly working and training every day to hopefully be selected for the squad however, recently I have an ankle injury. Playing with Northern Ireland has given me the opportunity to play around the world. I have travelled to places such as Sweden when I was 13 to play against teams like Español and PSG. Also, to the Bob Doherty Cup here in Northern Ireland in which I played against England, Scotland and Wales, and to Scotland for the Under 17 European qualifiers to play against countries such as Italy.

Gail Redmond, IFA Women's Domestic Football manager. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

“The person who inspired me to play football was my Auntie Gail. She played for the Northern Ireland senior team, Glentoran and other teams in America. I always aspired to be better than my auntie and so every day that pushes me forward. She is now a fantastic coach and head of women’s football in Northern Ireland. Each time I get out on the pitch I want to make her proud and prove that I can be the best. I am very blessed to have such a fantastic coach in my family who has helped me to improve especially over this lockdown period.”

I love football with all my heart, I love the ups and downs. The thrills and lows, how football can make you feel so much in just one game.”

