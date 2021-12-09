Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome birth of ‘healthy baby girl’
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:38 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:44 am
Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on Thursday.
“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support,” a spokeswoman for the couple said.
Boris Johnson was present with Carrie throughout the birth, the PA news agency understands.