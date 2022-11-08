News you can trust since 1737
Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Phillips, famed for starring in the Carry On films, has died at the age of 98.

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Leslie Phillips poses for photographs after receiving his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 7, 2008. The actor has died aged 98
The veteran actor, who died on Monday, spent eight decades in the spotlight and became well known for his suggestive catchphrases which included "Ding Dong", "Well, hello" and "I Say!". Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.

He later moved into more dramatic roles, including a Bafta-nominated turn opposite Peter O'Toole in 2006's Venus and also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.

Phillips was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.