On Monday (July 10), Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore relief lifeboat, Roy Snewin, was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard to assess a 27 foot vessel with two people on board, which had encountered mechanical issues approximately onw mile north east of Knockninny, on Upper Lough Erne.

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the casualty vessel which had broken down and had deployed its anchor to avoid them drifting ashore. The crew assessed the casualties and found them to be safe and well and wearing lifejackets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helm on board the lifeboat carried out a risk assessment of the casualty vessel and due to the craft having no propulsion, and being anchored in the main navigation channel, the decision was made that the safest option would be to set up a stern tow and bring it back to its moorings. A lifeboat crew member stayed onboard the casualty vessel to assist whilst it was being towed back.

Carrybridge Lifeboat Station currently operates an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat and a Rescue Water Craft

Once the casualty vessel was safely secured at its berth, the lifeboat returned to station where it was left ready for its next callout.

The following afternoon (July 11), Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched at 2.11pm at the request of Belfast Coastguard following reports of a 30 foot vessel with two people on board which had got into difficulties in shallow water close to Naan Island.

It was also confirmed by Belfast Coastguard that a further 27 foot vessel with two people on board had also got into difficulties in the same area trying to assist the initial vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once on scene the volunteer crew located two vessels in close proximity, both of which had got into difficulties in shallow water. The first vessel with two people onboard was assessed and the decision made with the owner’s permission to safely refloat and tow it into deeper water. This was carried out successfully.

With the first vessel in safe water and operating under its own power, the attention turned to assess and assist the second vessel with two people onboard which was further aground. The volunteer lifeboat crew had requested for the owner to empty their water tanks to assist with the refloating, and during this process the casualty vessel began to float and drifted out of the shallows and into deeper water.

The lifeboat came alongside the casualty vessel, and when safety and operation checks were being carried out, the owner found that his vessel would no longer start. Due to the vessel having no means of propulsion, the helm on board the lifeboat made the decision that the safest option was to set up a stern tow. A lifeboat crew member stayed onboard the casualty vessel whilst it was towed back to the closest public marina.

Speaking following the call outs, Chris Cathcart, Volunteer Helm at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users: ‘‘Now we are in the summer season we would urge all boat owners to carry out regular maintenance checks on your vessel, make sure you have the relevant charts required before starting your journey, lifejackets for all on board and a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad