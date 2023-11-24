Casement Park rebuild contractor no longer able to work on the multi-million pound project

The contractor appointed to carry out the Casement Park rebuild ahead of EURO 2028 will no longer be able to work on the project Ulster GAA has confirmed.

Computer generated image of the rebuilt Casement Park. Photo: Ulster GAA

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Ulster GAA said it has become clear that the restrictions of the Public Contract Regulations – following the Heron Bros Limited’s joint bid partner falling into administration – prevents Ulster GAA “from pursuing its preferred option of retaining and modifying the existing contract for the project”.

Last month, Uefa gave its seal of approval for the UK and the Republic of Ireland to jointly host Euro 2028 – a bid that involved 10 stadiums, including the as yet unbuilt 34,000-seat arena in west Belfast.​

Earlier this year, the GAA said the total cost of the project had risen to between “£112m and £140m – not including VAT,” up from an estimated £77.5m at the outset.

Ulster GAA said: “We are working closely with our partners in the Department for Communities (DfC) to progress procurement of a contractor using recognised frameworks for majorconstruction projects.

"We are determined and confident that construction work will commence in line with the timelines required to host the UEFA EURO Championships in 2028. Ulster GAA is bringing forward critical aspects of the construction programme to progress the project, at pace, during the process to secure a new main contractor in the coming months, including site clearance and a range of enabling works packages.

"Heron Bros Limited participated fully in a recent due diligence exercise following its JV partner, Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd, falling into administration and demonstrated their capacity and capability to bring this project forward.”

The statement goes on to say: “Ulster GAA sincerely thanks Heron Bros Limited for its commitment to this project and its work over the past ten years. In particular, we want to highlight the work undertaken with the local community in other connected projects, including the Casement Park Social Club.”

A DfC spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we have been informed by UCGAA that the existing Casement Park construction contract cannot be modified in accordance with Public Contract Regulations 2015.

"We are progressing the options that are available via existing procurement frameworks for major construction projects with pre-qualified contractors, providing an effective delivery model for the project going forward.

“We remain fully committed to the delivery of this flagship project, which is uniquely placed to boost the development of both Gaelic games and football, as well as offering long-term economic and social benefits in Northern Ireland and beyond.

