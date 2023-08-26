Celebrating her late Majesty's deep commitment to the Christian faith

The late Queen Elizabeth II

​The book is being described as "a beautifully presented anthology of Christian artworks and wisdom", interlaced with quotes from the Queen’s Christmas Day broadcasts.

The images and text in the book are brought together by the commentary of former Anglican bishop of Oxford and House of Lords life peer Richard Harries.

The book also includes artwork images based on the life of Christ, words of wisdom from the Gospels, and comments by Lord Harries.

During the BBC Christmas broadcast of 2002, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II said: “I know just how much I rely on my faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God. I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.”

Written with a deep sense of respect and gratitude to the late Majesty the Queen, this book celebrates the monarch's spiritual legacy, spanning more than eight decades.

In a life given over to service, Her Majesty's steadfast faithfulness was rooted in her deep Christian faith, "the beating heart of her spiritual life and reign as monarch".

From Caravaggio to Van Gogh, Raphael to Rembrandt, 'Majesty' also features high-quality images of 50 iconic paintings, from both the Royal Collection and museums around the world, including The Met and MOMA in New York, the National Gallery and V&A in London, Vatican Museums in Rome, and the Hermitage in St Petersburg,

The artworks illustrate key scenes from the life of Christ, accompanied by the words and teachings of Jesus that are found in the Gospels. With these, Richard Harries juxtaposes words from Her Majesty’s Christmas broadcasts, relating her faith to the life of Christ and his wisdom, while simultaneously reflecting on how the artists have depicted the scenes.

This book is a perfect gift for admirers of the Queen throughout the world, and especially those who share her faith and admiration for the life of Jesus,

'Majesty' brings together the inspiring words of Queen Elizabeth II with the beauty of Christian art and teachings from the Gospels.

Queen Elizabeth II was 96 when she died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.