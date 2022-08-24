Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today marks Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, and also coincides with the passing of six months since the start of the Russian invasion of the country.

An event took place at Belfast City Hall to mark the occasion. At it was Marina Furey, who came to Northern Ireland in 2001 and now calls Lisburn home.

Of the historic day in 1991, she said: “I was living in Ukraine then.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th August 2022 Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland gather at Belfast City Hall to mark their country's independence day. The eastern European country gained independence after the break up at the Soviet Union and has been at war since Russia invaded in February this year. Ukrainians Viktor and Angelina pictured at the city hall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“I was not that old, I don’t remember much, but I remember the big celebrations on TV.”

She added: “This celebration is more important than ever. We need to show that we are an independent country, we are independent people.

“All over the world there are going to be massive celebrations, not in Ukraine, we don’t want a big gathering for Putin to send missiles.

“Ukrainians all over the world will be showing that they support our Ukrainians in Ukraine.

Marina Furey, who came to Northern Ireland in 2001 and now calls Lisburn home

“In Ukraine it will be a celebration in hearts and in souls, but not a proper celebration like it used to be.”

Marina lives in Lisburn with her husband and two children. In March her mother and father came to Northern Ireland as refugees followed by her sister and her son, Marina’s nephew in April.

Speaking today ahead of the City Hall celebration of the 31st anniversary of independence she said there would be a showcase of Ukrainian culture as well as leaflets for refugees who have come to Northern Ireland seeking help, with all the information they need.

“We’ll be doing a little bit of fundraising also,” she said.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th August 2022 Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland gather at Belfast City Hall to mark their country's independence day. The eastern European country gained independence after the break up at the Soviet Union and has been at war since Russia invaded in February this year. Olha Vasylieva with her son Viktor Vasyliev,(12) and daughter Milena(3) who fled Kharkov in Ukraine due to the war pictured at Belfast City Hall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As Marina had said authorities in Kyiv banned large-scale gatherings, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the public to be vigilant.

“Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility,” he said in a statement.

“Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together.”

Pacemaker Press 24/08/2022: Belfast City Hall during a celebration for Ukraine Independence Day 2022. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A small number of residents gathered in Kyiv’s central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7am local time.