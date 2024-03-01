History has been etched into the records after a new ladies Orange Lodge has been installed in County Antrim.

The ‘Daughters of Dalriada’ Women’s Loyal Orange Lodge WLOL 234 was officially instituted in Bushmills Orange Hall earlier this month, welcoming 15 new members from north Antrim into the Women’s Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland.

The momentous occasion was attended by over 80 members from the Women’s Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Orange Order across Northern Ireland.

The Most Worshipful Grand Mistress Sister Joan Beggs presided over the proceedings, presenting the newly founded lodge with their warrant while emphasising the significance of the ‘historic moment’.

However it was the 11-year-old son of Leanne Abernethy, the Worshipful Mistress of the new lodge, who was the star of the event after making an emotional speech welcoming his mother and grandmother into the institution.

Chaplain Brother Alfie Armstrong, who was representing Bushmills Blues & Royals JLOL 50, touched many as he celebrated three generations of Orangeism and congratulated all the newly installed officers of the Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234.

Sister Abernethy, explained: “As well as being proud of all the Sisters who have been initiated and installed in office, as a mother I was thrilled to have my son, Brother Alfie Armstrong in attendance. I was touched when Alfie got up and made a speech congratulating all the Sisters, and in particular as he referenced both myself and his granny, Sister Gloria Abernethy.”

Also addressing Alfie’s ‘most heartfelt and sincere remarks’ as a highlight, Bushmills District LOL 21 secretary and Causeway councillor Allister Kyle, said: “I had the honour and privilege to attend the momentous occasion of the institution of a new womans’ lodge within our District area.

“Many visitors spoke at the conclusion of the meeting but my highlight was the fraternal greetings brought by Sister Abernethy’s young son, Alfie, who is only 11 and by far made the most heartfelt and sincere remarks. Brother Alfie is a member of the reconstituted Junior Lodge Bushmills Blues and Royals JLOL 50 and is certainly a rising star for the future of Orangeism within Bushmills.

“The addition of a women’s lodge to Bushmills is a major coup for the District. We were so pleased a couple of years ago to get the Juvenile Lodge up and going again and now that the women’s lodge has been instituted, complete families can get involved in our Orange culture and heritage.

“The Kingdom of Dalriada has a special place in our Ulster Scots heritage and it’s poignant that this WLOL is meeting just a few miles away from Dunseverick Castle, from which the Kingdom was ruled. Bushmills District and I personally would like to wish Worshipful Sister Abernethy and all our Sisters in Dalriada WLOL, God’s richest blessings for the years to come.”

Sister Abernethy also spoke passionately about the new lodge: “Today has taken time to reach this point as we had to ensure everyone involved was fully committed. We were advised and guided of our responsibilities towards the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland by senior members of the Association.

“I am delighted and proud to become the first Worshipful Mistress of Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234. The name is significant because of its historical context, and the Sisters chose this name after much consideration. We have studied and researched the Kingdom of Dalriada, and Bushmills sits very much within the old Kingdom.”

A spokesperson from Portballintrae Royal Blues L.O.L. 1142 and Bushmills Blues & Royals J.L.O.L. 50, continued: “Bushmills’ future is bright and the future is Orange as Bushmills Blues and Royals JLOL 50 who were set up in September 2022. It brings out a sense of pride in the town seeing a new woman’s lodge being established in Bushmills. The Worshipful Mistress, Leanne Abernethy was beaming with joy and pride on hearing her son Junior Chaplin, Brother Alfie of

Bushmills Blues & Royals JLOL50 give his speech. It was one of the many speeches of the meeting but it definitely was an emotional speech to many. Junior Brother Alife was proud to get his picture taken with his Mum and Granny on the day. Daughter of Dalriada WLOL234 will be learning more about their culture, history and the Sororal ties in the Orange family.

“Portballintrae Royal Blues L.O.L. 1142 and Bushmills Blues & Royals J.L.O.L. 50 would like to wish the Daughters of Dalriada W.L.O.L. 234 ever success in the years ahead.”

District Mistress of District No.1 County Antrim, Sister Joyce Henry, also praised the ladies: “It is an honour for me to be here to witness the institution of the Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234, and to see 15 new members join our association. I would like to express my best wishes to the Sisters as they join us within District No 1 County Antrim.”

A spokesperson from Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, added: “The Grand Mistress and Officers of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland send the Mistress, Sister Leanne Abernethy, and members of WLOL 234 our warmest and sincere congratulations on their institution into our Association.

“The aims and aspirations of this lodge were outlined in the speech from the Worshipful Mistress delivered when she was installed in Bushmills Orange Hall.

“The Association will give the Sisters of this Lodge - and any other Lodge - the assistance they require to fulfil their plans to enjoy their culture, heritage and reformed faith.

“May you be guided and inspired by the qualifications of Orangewomen here and in other jurisdictions of Orangeism.”

The installation of officers installed were Worshipful Mistress Sister Leanne Abernethy, Deputy Mistress Sister Rhonda Hutchinson Chaplain Sister Amanda Morris, Secretary Sister Sonia Love, Treasurer Sister Cheryl Thompson, 1st Committee Sister Petula Blair, 2nd Committee Sister Rosie Kane, 3rd Committee Sister Donna Barrie, 4th Committee Sister Kirsty Graham, 5th Committee Sister Karen Millar and Tyler Sister Sandra Logan.

1 . Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 Grand Mistress, Sister Joan Beggs and Worshipful Mistress Leanne Abernethy with the Warrant for Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 and some guests Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 Sister Stephanie Purcell from Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 and her partner Brother Kyle Thompson, Treasurer of Portballintrae Royal Blues LOL 1142 Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 Worshipful Mistress Leanne Abernethy, Daughters of Dalriada WLOL 234 with Worshipful Master Richard McMullan, Portballintrae Royal Blues LOL 1142. Both Lodges are based in Bushmills Orange Hall Photo: u Photo Sales