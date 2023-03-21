Celebrating World Poetry Day with poem by NI woman
Today is UNESCO World Poetry Day, which has been celebrated on March 21 for 22 years.
It was founded in 1999 "with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression".
The theme for World Poetry Day 2023 is “Always be a poet, even in prose.”
This famous line of verse by French poet Charles Baudelaire emphasises the importance of creativity and beauty in all forms of writing, not just poetry.
For many during the recent pandemic, poetry – either reading or writing it – provided a solace amidst the maelstrom of events; poems like ‘Everything Is Going to Be All Right’ by the late, Belfast-born poet Derek Mahon, which offers reassurance and the promise that the ‘sun rises in spite of everything’.
Northern Ireland’s has, of course, produced a plethora of world-famous poets, from Seamus Heaney to John Hewitt, Michael Longley to Sinead Morrissey and Ciaran Carson to Padraic Fiacc.
And, there are other unpublished writers, like Belfast woman, Lorna Foley, who write poetry for the sheer pleasure it gives them. And, so, in honour of World Poetry Day, we bring you a Spring poem from Lorna, a former schoolteacher, entitled ‘One Daffodil’.
One daffodil, only one
in the shelter of an old wall stopped me.
Dozens and dozens
all bunched up
in unremarkable buckets I barely noticed as I shopped.
Mystery in that bloom
Beside the wall alone
Symbol of creativity
Birth flower for March.
But remembered from a long lost book
it is toxic to humans, dogs and cats
will kill other flowers
poisoning the water.
Looked askance at the solitary bloom
enjoying its own company
a rogue assassin maybe