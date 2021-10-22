Celebration plan for life of Jake

The young businessman, who set up The Mill combat games centre near Bleary when he was still in his teens, died on October 18 after an incident in Portadown on the previous Sunday. He was aged just 23.

Dress code for the event will be no lack but bright clothing.

A post on The Mill Facebook page said: “To honour Jake in his laid-back style – we’ll do hippy trousers, odd socks, slider flip flops, big woolie beanies!! Bring something warm to wear around the fire.”

Jake Bailey-Sloan INPT31-218.

The post added: “Jake - Our beautiful, loving Giant of a man has passed on. He is now on his next big adventure, and we will all sorely miss him. But as much as we will miss Jake, it is so important that we remember the man that he was.

“Jake was a man of substance, a man with such integrity and the kindest of hearts. He cared about people. He cared about family, and he cared about community and bringing people together. Jake loved helping people and creating opportunities for others to thrive. He lifted people up and wanted them to reach their full potential – Even if they doubted themselves. Jake loved... and he loved with his whole heart.

“Jake was an amazing soul, and we could go on for days just sharing what a wonderful and beautiful person he was. And this, is why we are dedicating next Sunday to Jake. We are CELEBRATING Jake’s life and we are inviting everyone to come join us here at The Mill. Please come share your stories. Come and tell us about the time you first met our Jake and please come and share all your beautiful memories you have of him. We’ll all laugh together and even shed a tear together. We will remember and celebrate JAKE – TOGETHER.”

The statement went on to say: “Thank You to every single person who has reached out in support or posted up of their support. All your beautiful messages have meant the world to us. We are absolutely overwhelmed in knowing how loved our Jake was – Not just by us, but by all of you. Thank You all so so very much!!

Portadown businessman Jake Bailey-Sloan (23) who died on Monday.

“A big Thank You to Street Dogs who will be joining us with their food truck. We’ll listen to music, have a bite to eat, share stories and be there for each other. We even have a nice surprise for ending the evening off. This is what our Jake would have wanted – Bringing everyone together and creating a community where people all care about each other.

“In this way Jake will not have a traditional funeral, but a celebration of his life. And we would like to welcome everyone who would like to pay their respects to join us.”

It was also requested that those taking part share lifts or take a taxi as parking at the Mill is very limited.

