Celebrations are marred by a ‘hate crime’ arson attack on a lorry with GAA colours

The lorry destroyed by arson was parked close to Mullabrack GAA club

​A fire that destroyed a lorry painted in Armagh GAA colours is being treated as a sectarian-related hate crime, police have said.

The attack at Mullabrack took place in the early hours of yesterday morning after celebrations to mark the county gaelic football team lifting the Sam Maguire All-Ireland trophy for only the second time.​

A car set on fire six miles from Mullabrack is also being treated by police as a sectarian hate crime.

Mullabrack Gaelic Football Club posted pictures of the lorry, both before and after the arson attack, on social media, along with the message: “From this to … to this!!!

SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon was ‘disgusted and heartbroken’

“Despite the overnight torching of our signs and flags this will not dampen our spirits as we welcome Sam home.”

Both the lorry and car were painted orange and white and parked on roadsides ahead of Sunday’s showpiece final against Galway.

At around 1.35am yesterday, police received a report that the lorry was on fire in the Markethill Road area of Armagh close to Mullabrack GAA club.

Less than an hour later, at around 2.25am, it was reported that the car was on fire around six miles away on the Ballymacnab Road.

It is understood that although officers are treating both as sectarian incident, they do not believe they are directly linked.

SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon also posted images of the burned vehicles on social media, saying he was “disgusted and heartbroken,” and added: “Every single right-thinking person will condemn this,” insisting the incidents are not reflective of the local community who “work together for the betterment of everyone. They will be united in the condemnation of this”.

Also commenting on the arson attacks, Sinn Fein councillor Bróna Haughey said: “On what was a joyous day for the county, this was a reprehensible attack on the whole community and those involved should face justice.

“There is no place for hate or discrimination in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.

“I condemn those responsible for setting alight two vehicles in Mullabrack and Ballymacnab.”