Celebrations as 100 bicycles purchased by Co Down parishes arrive in South Sudan

​Down and Dromore is linked with Maridi diocese and the impressive gesture was greeted with thanksgiving as the Anglican leader in Maridi Bishop Moses and his clergy gathered in their cathedral compound. The Maridi county commissioner was also present.

Down and Dromore bishop the Rev David McClay launched a fund-raising appeal following his recent visit to Maridi and on the realisation that a lack of suitable transport was the biggest obstacle to Christian ministry that Bishop Moses and his clergy faced.

The Down and Dromore appeal raised a substantive £36,782.32 from generous donations in 63 parishes in Co Down, Belfast and Craigavon.

This was enough to purchase 100 brand new bikes for South Sudan parish clergy and 10 motor cycles for the archdeacons who visit multiple parishes over a wide area.

The motorcycles will arrive in Maridi later this month, with the transport purchased in South Sudan.

In a short video message Bishop Moses said: “We are so grateful to the diocese of Down and Dromore and to Bishop David McClay. Thank you very much from the diocese of Maridi.

“Today we are celebrating, and you have kept your word and you have given us support in the ministry. The priests in the diocese of Maridi today have received bicycles. This is a great support that is the real Christian partnership. I thank all of you – all the parishes which have contributed - for giving these bicycles to the diocese of Maridi."

Bishop Moses added: “We pray that the partnership between the diocese of Maridi and the diocese of Down and Dromore will continue, not only in the form of practical things, but in our engaging fellowship.”

Down and Dromore Church of Ireland diocese affiliates with Maridi diocese through the global Anglican Church communion.

South Sudan in Africa gained its independence in July 2011, as the world’s newest country with a population of 12 million people.

The estimated number of professing Christians in South Sudan is eight million, with literacy of the population around 30 per cent.