DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the NIO must revisit its decision not to provide funding to enable communities to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

In answer to a parliamentary question at the end of last month, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said that no additional central Government funding would be provided to communities in Northern Ireland to mark the event so as not to “impose an unnecessary burden on the taxpayer”.

He pointed out that Lottery distributors and local authorities have made funds available for community events and many communities will fund their own activities “as they have done to mark other significant milestones in our shared history”.

King Charles III's Coronation is on May 6. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Ms Lockhart said the lack of support for Coronation events from the NIO was in contrast to £600,000 being provided to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

She said: “It is deeply regrettable but not wholly surprising that the NIO is not setting aside any money to enable the Coronation to be celebrated in Northern Ireland.

“The Secretary of State has said it is to avoid a burden on the taxpayer. No such consideration was given to setting aside a staggering £600,000 to enable the NIO to facilitate a 25th anniversary party for the Belfast Agreement. The inconsistency is startling.

Communities across Northern Ireland are very much looking forward to celebrating the Coronation, and for many the obstacle is finance to do so. Councils and the Lottery have provided much needed funding, but it is a matter of regret that the NIO seem to be prioritising money for champagne and canapes for the great and the good to mark 25 years of the Belfast Agreement, but can’t find any budget to enable the public to celebrate the Coronation of our new King.

The NIO continue to look more and more out of touch with public opinion. They need to look again at this issue and see what can be done to enable communities to take part in this national celebration.”