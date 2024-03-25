​Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson and Church Army evangelist Valerie Thom at the launch of ‘Marching On’, in which band members share their personal stories

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson was speaking alongside Church Army evangelist Valerie Thom at the launch of ‘Marching On’, the fourth booklet in a series in which those involved in the fraternity share personal insights into how their lives are touched by membership.

The booklets are published under the auspices of the Zacchaeus Outreach Project, with the Royal Black Institution funding the printing of the latest volume and the reprinting of the previous three, such has been the demand.

The project is headed by Sister Thom, who led the initiative to seek and publish the personal reflections of band members, believing that “the Protestant community does not tell its own story very well”.

Rev Anderson said it was “important that we share our stories” which were in danger of being lost “as the world moves swiftly onwards”.

Recounting the experiences allowed people “to realise the caring, competency and commitment that goes on in the band community”.

He said the loyal orders were “dependent on the bands community to provide that marching step for us and to encourage us”.

The personal accounts showed that “people’s lives were intertwined with the whole fellowship of the bands community”.

Rev Anderson said: “We must have the highest number of young people involved in playing musical instruments anywhere in the United Kingdom, perhaps further afield.

“We have so many people involved to a very high standard, and it’s good to hear the music that is being performed week in and week out, not only in band parades but in loyal order parades as well.”

He added: “To the band community – and on behalf of the loyal orders – I would say, ‘thank you and well done, and may we all march together, wherever the road may go’.”

Sister Thom, whose café-bus is a familiar sight at loyal order parades, outlined some of the work of the Zacchaeus project at the event, held at the Royal Black headquarters in Loughgall.

A joint venture between the Church Army and the Church of Ireland Diocese of Armagh, the bus “only attends parades to which it has been invited”, reaching out with the Christian message “and a listening ear” to those in the bands community.

One venture she is especially proud of is helping poverty-stricken families in Brazil through the fundraising efforts of band members and with the assistance of the South American Mission Society.

Sister Thom, who has worked as a mission volunteer in Kenya and Brazil, said around 100 teddy bears – the majority with a badge band – had been sent out to Brazil, as well as money to provide for a children’s party.

She said: “I’ve taken two small teams of band members out to Brazil. The last time we were out we took accordions with us and played at Christ Church in Rio (de Janeiro).”

She believes there is a misconception about marching bands; that not enough is reported about the positive side of their activities, for example, money raised for charity and the amount they put into the local economy.

One band member who shares his story is accordionist Ewan McNeill, of the Pride of the Birches, who is studying for a PGCE in music.

He said membership “requires hard work, dedication and discipline” but is a “positive and rewarding thing”.

“Being in a band has provided me with the skills I needed to become a musician. I went on to study music in Scotland and regularly play in concerts, both solo and in different groups, as well as teaching in schools.”

Rebekah Gallick has been a member of Blackhill Flute Band for more than 15 years.

She said: “I am thankful for the fact that I grew up in a family that has supported band culture … as a Christian I have always been comfortable within the band.

“I have always been treated with respect and we are fortunate to have a family-friendly atmosphere, with children and teenagers.”

Eric Patterson, of Bloomhill Accordion Band, said he would encourage any young person to join, “for friendship, discipline and craic, plus the music, of course”.

He said: “The job of big drummer became vacant, and I was persuaded to give it a go for a year or so … 55 years later I’m still at it!”