Chapter Chat: Don’t let Bible’s inspiring stories of faith slip away, says leader of Royal Black Institution

Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution addresses the crowd at Scarva this year. Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry

​​Time waits for no one, and as winter draws near, it presents an ideal opportunity to pause and reflect on the events of the summer just gone.

Over the past few months our institution gathered in numerous locations. I was pleased to attend those held in Scarva, Derrygonnelly, Edinburgh, and Cookstown.

These were just four among many venues where members and supporters assembled to participate in public processions and bear witness to the Reformed Christian Faith.

Each event was meticulously organised, providing a welcoming environment for large crowds to join us as we made our way to and from our public services of worship.

Umbrellas were the order of the day as the Last Saturday parade made its way through the rain in Cookstown

These services remained the central focus of every procession, reinforcing our shared beliefs and sense of community.

The traditional Last Saturday parades will certainly linger in the memory, due to the torrential downpours that accompanied them.

Reports from one location described how over 40 umbrellas were collected after the parade had departed for the journey home. Despite the adverse weather, sir knights, band members, and supporters demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience.

Their willingness to endure the elements made a strong impression, leaving us with stories and memories that will be recounted for years to come.

Often, it takes an extraordinary or unexpected occurrence to embed a story in our minds and shape our future perspectives. In the fast-paced world of today, it is all too easy to let the past slip away, with even the most striking events fading into distant memory as time advances.

It is only when someone revisits a particular incident that the full recollection of the event returns to us, often with vivid clarity.

We frequently find ourselves swept along by the unceasing pace of life, rarely taking the time to contemplate how we have arrived at our present situation. This relentless progression can hinder our ability to pause and reflect on our individual journeys of faith.

It is all too easy to let the remarkable stories of faith and perseverance from the Bible slip from our minds as time passes.

For instance, we may quickly forget about Noah, the faithful servant who, through obedience to God, saved his family from the flood that destroyed the rest of the world.

Similarly, the struggle of Joseph can be overlooked; though he was betrayed by his brothers and sold as a slave into Egypt, he overcame adversity to rise and oversee the entire land of Egypt.

Moses is another figure whose courage and leadership are sometimes neglected in our recollections. He stood fearlessly before Pharaoh, demanding the release of the Israelite slaves, and he successfully led them out of captivity.

Following Moses, Joshua’s leadership was crucial as he guided the Children of Israel into the Promised Land, fulfilling God’s promise to His people.

The bravery of the young shepherd boy, David, is a story that continues to inspire. Despite the odds, David ran towards Goliath, the giant, and defeated him with unwavering faith and determination.

We can also overlook the hardships endured by St Paul. He suffered greatly for his faith – being shipwrecked three times, flogged five times, beaten with rods, and imprisoned.

Yet, during these trials, he still found the strength and dedication to write half of the New Testament, leaving a legacy that continues to shape Christian thought today.

Most significantly, we must be mindful not to overlook the profound sacrifice made by Jesus. It is all too easy to let slip from our memory how He was flogged, compelled to carry His cross to the place known as the Skull, and crucified there.

In his letter to the Corinthians, St Paul reminds us in 2nd Corinthians 5:21 that God made Jesus, who knew no sin, to be sin for us, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.

This truth lies at the very heart of our faith and serves as the ultimate example of selfless love and redemption.

There is a saying that holds relevance: ‘If we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change.’

In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy for people to let the passage of time cause them to forget their own life’s journey.