Chapter Chat: Fermanagh preceptory pays tribute to IRA murder victims

Gordon and Nixon Memorial Temperance RBP 473 on parade in Kesh in August

However, for one preceptory in Fermanagh, this year witnessed the centenary of an event which was much more personal, and poignant.

Gordon and Nixon Memorial Temperance RBP 473, encamped at Rosslea, has been remembering a heinous double killing which occurred during the tumultuous period of Northern Ireland’s formation.

The preceptory, which held its first meeting on June 24, 1926, was formed as a memorial to Bro William Gordon and Bro Samuel Nixon, who had been murdered by republicans on March 23, 1921.

Sir Knight Sammy Nixon with a wreath which he laid on his murdered grandfather’s grave in Clogh graveyard

After tit-for-tat attacks in the Rosslea area in late 1920 and early 1921, which included the burning of both Protestant and Catholic property, republicans tried to murder George Lester as he opened his shop in Rosslea on February 21, 1921. Thankfully this attempt failed, and Mr Lester went on to become Sir Knight George Lester, serving as RBP 473’s registrar for the first 20 years.

However, on the night of February 21, 1921, the B Specials descended on Rosslea in an effort to take revenge on those who had helped in the attempted murder of Mr Lester. In the process, a number of Catholic houses were burned. This became known as “The burning of Rosslea”.

Just over a month later, the IRA planned revenge. They attacked 16 Protestant homes, burning some of them. They also murdered William Gordon and Samuel Nixon.

A few years later, a preceptory was formed to commemorate the two murdered men and they have been depicted on RBP 473’s banner ever since.

Sir Knight Nigel Leech WM with a wreath which he laid on the grave of William Gordon

This year, on March 23, on the 100th anniversary of the murders, RBP 473 intended to have a memorial service and wreath laying to commemorate and acknowledge the supreme sacrifice that these men made. Unfortunately, due to Covid, this was not possible as all churches were closed.

However, the preceptory was determined not to let the date pass without marking the occasion, and, as both men are buried in Clogh graveyard, it was decided to have an open-air, wreath-laying service at their gravesides.

Sir Knight Sammy Nixon (grandson of Samuel Nixon) laid a wreath on his grandfather’s grave, and Sir Knight Nigel Leech (WM RBP 473) laid a wreath on the grave of William Gordon.

Sir Knights Nigel Leech, David Wiggins and John Egerton played the hymn ‘Nearer My God To Thee’ on the flutes. WM Sir Knight Nigel Leech read an act of remembrance and Sir Knight John Egerton (registrar) read a portion of scripture and said some prayers.

The three sir knights then played the ‘National Anthem’ on the flutes.

Sir Knight Sammy Nixon thanked everyone who had attended and the preceptory for making the effort to remember his grandfather.

With Covid restrictions having now eased, the preceptory hopes to hold a full religious service at some date in the future for the two men.

Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, Rev William Anderson, said RBP 473 have “performed a great service” in keeping the memory of the two murdered men alive.

“This year, as we mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, there has been – quite rightly – a lot of reflection on the victims of paramilitary violence,” said Rev Anderson.

“Understandably, our focus tends to fall on the period we call ‘the Troubles’. However, as the banner of RBP 473 reminds us, the wickedness of republican terrorists goes back decades earlier – and, of course, it extends much further back than 1921.

“For 95 years, the sir knights of RBP 473 have performed a great service in preserving the memory of William Gordon and Samuel Nixon. They are to be commended for fulfilling this sacred duty so diligently.

“No matter what year it might have happened, we must never forget the terrible price paid by so many unionist people at the hands of republican terrorists.