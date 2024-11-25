Chapter Chat: Lockdown planted the idea for father and daughter garden projects for charity

Julie and Jimmy Thornton present a cheque to Ana Wilkinson (centre), chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre – one of the charities to have benefited from their fundraising

​The head of the Royal Black Institution has praised the “magnificent” fundraising efforts of a father and daughter who have raised around £3,000 for local charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson was speaking about the ‘Daddy-Daughter Projects’ started by Sir Knight Jimmy Thornton and his daughter Julie during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Banbridge pair make bespoke garden planters from pallets, donating £5 from each purchase to a designated charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, five charities have benefited from the initiative, including Friends of the Cancer Centre and Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

Rev Anderson said: “Jimmy and Julie are to be commended for their charitable efforts. They have done a magnificent job in supporting and raising awareness of these worthy causes, and their selflessness and generosity must be applauded.”

Julie explained how the fundraising initiative came about: “My daddy is a double amputee and wheelchair-bound, but very outgoing and always likes to be busy.

“During Covid, with so many restrictions, I wanted to ensure my daddy remained busy physically and mentally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy has been a member of RBP 131, in Banbridge District, for 25 years, and Julie said he “is an inspiration to many”.

She said: “Daddy and I are very close and love spending time together doing projects.

“During lockdown in 2020, we made one Christmas tree out of pallets, to be used at our home, but when neighbours saw it, they wanted one, and then friends.

“It began to grow very quickly and then we ventured out into other garden projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We enjoyed doing them together, but also giving back to charity.”

Julie said they chose to work with pallets after she “had seen the idea on Pinterest and thought I could try to make one of those, with daddy’s help”.

Their most popular designs are Harland & Wolff cranes and Christmas trees.

“We have made around 50 H&W cranes and 90 Christmas trees, as well as 60 snowmen,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our Christmas trees even went to Scotland last year as they (the buyers) spotted their family members with a tree (on Facebook) and loved it.”

Every purchase sees £5 going to charity, with the Thorntons choosing charities close to their hearts.

Referring to Friends of the Cancer Centre, to which they have donated £1,400 to date, Julie said: “Sadly, we lost my two uncles to cancer and so we wanted to give back to such a worthy charity.”

Other charities supported by the project are: Air Ambulance (£415); NI Chest Heart & Stroke (£600); Paws and People (£300); and Southern Area Hospice (£230).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our current charity is the Children’s Cancer Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital, who we know do fantastic work,” Julie said.

The father and daughter would also appreciate support from shops that would be willing to sell their products.

Also, they use spray paint on the pallet projects, which they buy themselves, and they would be more than grateful to any suppliers who could help them.