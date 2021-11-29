Chapter Chat: Resourceful sir knights raise banners for Reformed Faith

Officers of East Tyrone Royal Black District and Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson with sir knights of Gravesend RBP 65 (Cookstown) at the dedication of a new banner earlier this year. Pics: Andrew Baird

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said sir knights deserved huge credit for sticking to their plans to purchase a new banner during the Covid pandemic.

The decision to acquire a new banner is a major undertaking for any preceptory. Selections need to be made surrounding the design and what is to feature on the new banner, and arrangements made with a banner painter.

However, the main consideration for sir knights is how to raise enough funds to purchase one of these beautiful displays, the cost of which can run to thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Knight Eddie Graham (centre) who hand painted the banner, with Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson (right)

And with coronavirus restrictions curtailing many activities over the last 21 months, the opportunity to fundraise was severely limited.

Nevertheless, a number of preceptories across Northern Ireland persevered with their plans, and they were justifiably proud to unfurl a new preceptory banner in Northern Ireland’s centenary year, with many of the new creations making their first major public outings at the Last Saturday parades in August.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to those preceptories which unfurled new banners this year,” said Rev Anderson.

“Buying a new banner represents a significant financial outlay, so when the new banner finally arrives, it’s a wonderful achievement and a significant milestone in the history of the preceptory.

Officers at the unfurling of a new banner for Gravesend RBP 65 (Cookstown)

“When we closed down all our activities to help society restrict the spread of coronavirus, I’m sure there were a few preceptories perhaps a little concerned about finding the necessary funds to pay for the banner which they had ordered.

“But thanks to the resourcefulness and generosity of sir knights, their families and friends, new banners were purchased – and to unveil them during Northern Ireland’s centenary year made the event even more memorable.”

Rev Anderson said it was an honour to be invited to the dedication and unfurling of a number of new banners this year, including banners for Pride of the North RBP 244 (Broomhedge) and Gravesend RBP 65 (Cookstown), and a new bannerette for Albert Total Abstinence RBP 322 (Belfast).

Royal Black banners are notable for only depicting scenes from the Bible, apart from a few exceptions which carry the portrait of a deceased sir knight who has been memorialised in honour of his achievements or dedication to the institution.

“Our banners are a physical expression of our stand for the Reformed Christian faith,” explained Rev Anderson.

“Part of our mission is to increase knowledge of the Reformed Faith – so, when we take our banners on parade, we are delivering the Christian message in a way that catches people’s interest and is easy to understand.

“Undoubtedly, we have some very talented banner painters in Northern Ireland and their artistry is simply amazing.

“But our banners are not just beautiful works of art which bring colour to Royal Black parades.

“Much more importantly, our banners depict real scenes from the Bible and remind us of the need to study the Holy Scriptures and discover the power of the one true living God who promises us eternal salvation if we repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“For example, in Cookstown, RBP 65 unveiled a beautiful new banner with an important Biblical message on both sides.

“On one side is a depiction of Elijah being told by an Angel of God to ‘arise and eat’ – this tells us to open our hearts to God and allow Him to refresh us for our journey ahead.

“And on the other side is a depiction of David slaying Goliath, with the message ‘He that would be free must strike the blow’. This is a message to sir knights that Christ hath made us free and that our service for God needs to count – it needs to make a difference.