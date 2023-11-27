Chapter Chat: Royal Black fund raising puts heat on for veterans at Somme Nursing Home

​​A new heating system is up and running at the Somme Nursing Home in Belfast – thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Royal Black Institution.

Rev William Anderson, sovereign grand master (left), with Gary Cassells, executive director of the Somme Nursing Home. Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson officiated at the ‘switching on’ceremony and, afterwards, he and other senior officers were given a tour of thenew system.

Rev Anderson said: “I was delighted to perform the task of officially switching on the air source heating, on behalf of the institution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Black leader was accompanied by Imperial Grand Treasurer David Livingstone and Imperial Grand Registrar Robert Dane.

He said: “During the guided tour, the operation ofthe new heating system wasdemonstrated and explained to us, and we came away very impressed.”

Rev Anderson said the Royal Black was “delighted to have been able to give financial assistance” to the home, and in support of the veterans “who had given so much during their working life”.

The institution had raised a total of £65,000 for the nursing home, which cares for ex-service personnel and former members of the emergency services, through its designated charity appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cheque for the funds was handed over in summer 2022 and this enabled the nursing home to identify an alternative to heating powered by fossil fuels and to install an energy efficient and environmentally friendly system at its Circular Road property.

Executive director Gary Cassells described the air source heating as “exceptionally efficient”.

He said: “The initial installation was the biggest financial hit. We would not even have been able to consider such a project without the financial assistance from the Royal Black Institution.

“Once operational, the installation removes any requirement for gas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this had “considerably reduced the impact on the environment” and was “long term and sustainable”.

The nursing home had seen a reduction in the overall running costs ofthe central heating, with electricity “increased slightly” but “gas costs have reduced dramatically”.

Royal Black members across Northern Ireland, plus those in counties Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Scotland and England, had contributed to the overall total.