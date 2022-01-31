Chapter Chat: Sir knight and triathlete Russell White aiming for success at third Commonwealth Games

Russell White in action at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo

Sir Knight Russell White is one of the country’s top triathletes, and he’s hoping to be selected for the Northern Ireland team travelling to this year’s games in Birmingham (July 28 to August 8).

If he qualifies, it will be the Banbridge man’s third time competing at the Commonwealth Games, having raced at Glasgow in 2014 and the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018.

“It’s always a great honour to be able to compete for Northern Ireland and if I make it to Birmingham, I’m targeting a top 10 finish to begin with, and hopefully a medal,” said the 29-year-old.

Russell White competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Russell, a member of Mount Carmel RBP 131, achieved a lifelong ambition last year when he became an Olympic athlete, racing for Ireland in blistering heat at the Tokyo Games.

“It was not the performance I wanted but I am proud of the journey to get there and the achievement of a dream which I had since starting out as a swimmer at Edenderry Primary School,” said Russell.

However, his Olympic ambitions are far from over – he’s determined to make the Ireland team for Paris 2024 and write himself into the history books.

“I want to become the first ever male triathlete from Ireland to compete at two Olympic Games,” said Russell.

Russell White receives a presentation from his Worshipful Master Sir Knight Wesley Nelson (RBP 131) Pic courtesy of Banbridge Chronicle

The full-time athlete might well be the fittest man in the Royal Black Institution!

It takes superhuman levels of stamina and endurance to complete an international triathlon – which involves a 0.93-mile swim and a 25-mile cycle, followed by a 6.2-mile run.

Needless to say, a lot of training is required.

Russell trains three times a day, up to 32 hours a week, across swimming, running and cycling, plus sessions in the gym.

His diet can see him consuming up to 5,000 calories a day so that he has enough “energy in the tank”.

But what’s even more remarkable about this impressive athlete is that he competes at the highest level having been diagnosed two years ago with colitis.

More recently, this was diagnosed as Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract that can lead to abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss.

Russell, however, takes it all in his stride as he travels the world competing in triathlon events.

But home is where the heart is – and for Russell, his loving family and his Christian faith are both hugely important to him.

He followed his father into the Orange Order and Royal Black, joining RBP 131 “as soon as possible”.

“I’ve always had a strong affection for the Royal Black,” explained Russell.

“I grew up with religious belief but found my own faith much stronger by myself when I was at university in Scotland [he graduated with a BA Hons in Primary Education].

“I simply couldn’t travel and race around the world without my Christian faith in my life.

“The Holy Scriptures that the Royal Black is built upon have helped shape my Christian faith and given me strength in all of my endeavours.”

Making it to Royal Black parades and monthly meetings of RBP 131 can be difficult when you are an international athlete – but Russell makes every effort to attend his preceptory as often as he can.

“I am always keen to get to meetings and parades because the Royal Black means so much to me, and my fellow sir knights in RBP 131 are always so supportive.

“They follow my exploits on social media and are always clued in about where I’ve been racing – it gives me great strength to know I have such strong support at home, regardless of where in the world I am.

“It was wonderful to walk the Last Saturday parade in Banbridge last year, shortly after returning from the Tokyo Olympics, and I was honoured when RBP 131 surprised me with a presentation for my achievements.

“I will also never forget RBP 131 presenting me with an amazing Northern Ireland flag for my first Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, which my mum and sister were proudly able to attach to the grandstand.