Chapter Chat: Sir Knight Hilbert Willis, 100, steps into Royal Black Institution’s record books

Sir Knight Hilbert Willis receives his certificate marking his 100th birthday and 80 years of service from Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson

Sir Knight Willis was recognised for his landmark 100th birthday and 80 years of membership at a special ceremony in the institution’s headquarters in Loughgall.

Looking sprightly as he walked in, Hilbert was greeted by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson and officers of Summerisland Royal Black District No 6.

Asked what the secret of his long life was, he replied, “plenty of hard work!”

Rev Anderson presented Hilbert with a certificate to mark both milestones, explaining that records showed he had joined the institution on March 1, 1944, only days after celebrating his 20th birthday on February 11.

Bearing the name of King Solomon’s Royal Black Knights Royal Black Preceptory 319, the certificate read: “During this time, Sir Knight Willis has set a pattern of courteous, diligent, and meticulous service, and has been a splendid example to all sir knights of our illustrious order.”

Joining the centenarian were his three sons – John, Leslie and Ivan – and Hilbert had the honour of presenting two with 50-year jewels – John for membership of the Royal Black and Leslie for long service in the Orange Order.

Rev Anderson said it was “a unique occasion”, adding: “We take this opportunity to wish Sir Knight Hilbert good health and strength and every blessing as he continues to be a valued member of our Institution.”

At his home in Co Armagh, Hilbert was delighted to talk about the series of events held in his honour and to show visitors the rows of cards from well-wishers, including one extending “warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes” from King Charles.

The activities included a special dinner laid on by his beloved Loughgall football club where he had served as groundsman for 30 years and as chairman for almost a decade.

His fundraising for the club, where a stand has been named in his honour, has been well documented.

Hilbert said: “And there was a party at the local Orange hall, as well as an invitation for tea and cake at St Aidan’s Parish Church,” adding that he had his picture taken with the Archbishop of Armagh, Rt Rev John McDowell.

Reflecting on his early years, Hilbert recalled being in the junior Orange Order, then becoming a senior member, before joining the Royal Black.

He said: “First, I joined Webb’s Chosen Few and later moved on to King Solomon’s RBP 319, and there I stayed.”

He still enjoys “the great atmosphere in Scarva on the 13th” where he used to “walk with Ahorey” but nowadays joins the parade with other senior members in a minibus.

One of a family of four brothers and three sisters, Hilbert’s sister May died five years ago – one month short of her 100th birthday.

Hilbert’s wife Maisie (nee Pogue), whom he married in 1953, passed away 13 years ago.

Looking back over the years, Hilbert said: “My father Joshua was a great thatcher and stonemason. Really good at working with his hands.

“I left school the day before my 14th birthday. It was straight to work, ploughing the fields with a horse.”

In 1942, his father bought a Fordson tractor for £175 (equivalent to £10,486 now) and a plough for £44 and 10 shillings (£2,666 today).

Hilbert would set off early in the morning with the tractor and plough, working on the land for neighbouring farmers until darkness fell.

He laughed: “And there were no fancy cabs or heating, just plenty of layers of clothing!”

He spoke with pride as he told of handing money over to his father from his hard-earned labours.

Another memory is that of “pulling flax 22 days in a row, wet through in the rain – no waterproof clothes”.

In the 1970s, he took a job as a delivery driver for the Tullygoonigan Creamery in Armagh.

“I set off at seven in the morning, to get milk to the schools in Derry for nine,” said Hilbert, reciting the names of the places he drove through many times in those dark days of the Troubles.

“Cups of tea kept you going as you called at the schools,” he said, recalling having to work one night from midnight until 6pm the next day.