The Sham Fight committee members (from left) chaplain David Boyce, Worshipful Master Andrew Boyce, Deputy Master Norman Whitten and Registrar John Adair

Your Chapter Chat reporter’s destination is the red-brick Orange hall, which was built in 1906 as a replica of Hampton Court Palace in London, and where some members of the team behind the annual Sham Fight spectacle are meeting up.

Arriving are chaplain David Boyce, his son, Worshipful Master Andrew Boyce, Deputy Master Norman Whitten, and Registrar John Adair.

All are members of the Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – a name synonymous with hosting the event for the past century.

There’s one topic on everyone’s mind – the upcoming Thirteenth demonstration, which will see tens of thousands of visitors converge on the picturesque village for the flagship event.

All agree that there’s a combination of factors that annually attracts an estimated 100,000 visitors from near and far to witness the unique occasion that is the Sham Fight.

“Well, the Thirteenth at Scarva wouldn’t be the same without the Sham Fight,” said John, who is well known for his portrayal of King William III in the mock battle.

“It’s the last remaining Sham fight in Europe, to the best of my knowledge. There used to be one in Bandon, Cork, but it has gone by the wayside.”

Norman said: “It’s a real sense of occasion, an amazing atmosphere as the dignified procession of Royal Black members makes its way through Scarva and into the demesne.”

The group of volunteers who make up the organising committee have won praise over the years for their dedication and enthusiasm for the task.

Asked what drives them on each time in planning for the next event, there is a chorus of laughter as they shout, “madness!”

Andrew said: “There’s a good sense of achievement when the day goes well, and it’s all down to the small team of organisers.”

Each man speaks of the “camaraderie and community spirit” that exists among the organising committee, with the aspiration to maintain the event’s reputation as a major cultural and tourist attraction.

John reinforces the view that it’s a real team effort.

“The preceptory consists of 45 members. There’s a committee of up to 12 people who would see to most things,” he said.

David said: “Central to the day’s activities is the religious service; it’s integral to the whole ethos of the Royal Black Institution.”

John points out there will be nine visiting preceptories this year, including visitors from Australia and New Zealand, who will join the parade of around 4,000 institution members and 85 bands.

RBP 1000 will have the honour of leading the procession, accompanied by Waringsford Pipe Band.

They will be followed by the imperial officers, and then the visitors from Australia and New Zealand, who will be joined by Lisburn Young Defenders.

“It’s a family day out,” said Norman. “People meet up and catch up with friends and acquaintances who they maybe only see at this time of year.”

Scarva is well known for the crowds lining the streets, many bringing their own seats to gain a good vantage point for the colourful demonstration.

John said: “The deck chairs will be out on the evening of the Twelfth and they’ll still be in position on the morning of the Thirteenth – nobody interferes with anyone’s belongings.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council provides grant aid, as well as a stage, toilets and barriers.

“We decorate the village with bunting and provide traffic signs and marshals, and our volunteers from RBP 1000 clean up the grounds of the demesne,” said John.

“ABC Council are responsible for cleaning the streets in the village and from about 8.30 in the evening you would not know anything had happened they do such a great job.”

The committee also values the support of the PSNI and St John Ambulance on the big day.

This year, RBP 1000 has use of a large marquee which will be on site in the demesne. “Tea, coffee, sandwiches and snacks will be available,” said David.

Andrew pointed out the Thirteenth falls on a Saturday and this, if combined with a good spell of weather, could see record attendance figures once again in 2024.

John will be taking on the familiar role of King William, and Colin Cairns will again play the part of King James.