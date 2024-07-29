Chapter Chat: Thousands expected in Lisnaskea as Royal Black remembers 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler

Officers with Co Fermanagh Grand Black Chapter leading the traditional Fermanagh parade in Tempo last year. Pic: John McVitty

A total of 37 preceptories, accompanied by 38 bands, will parade in the charming Lakeland setting of Lisnaskea to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler – a significant victory for the Williamites.

Sir Knights from Enniskillen No 1 District, Lisnaskea No 2 District, and South Donegal No 3 District will be joined by visiting members from the border counties of Cavan and Monaghan.

The event is organised by County Fermanagh Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Lisnaskea True Blues RBP 183.

Sir knights with RBP NO 272 at last year's Tempo parade

County Grand Master Neville McElwaine said: “The traditional demonstration was last held in Lisnaskea in 2017. The town is the perfect setting for the event and visitors will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

“We are looking forward to a great day out for all the family, where people can enjoy a catch-up with friends and acquaintances, and the Christian ethos of the institution is very much in evidence.”

He added: “The procession will get under way at 12.30pm from Manderwood business park, following the route of the long Main Street and into Moorlough Road to the demonstration field at Cushwash, with the return parade starting at 3.30pm.”

Around 2,000 participants are expected in the procession, with an estimated 2,500 supporters in attendance.

The Royal Black Institution said that this year's Scarva demonstration drew a record crowd of 120,000

A variety of top marching bands, comprising silver, flute, pipe, and accordion, will take part, including Enniskillen Pipe Band, Kilskeery Silver Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band and Florencecourt Flute Band.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson is the principal platform speaker, and proceedings will be chaired by Rev Rodney Beacom, who will conduct the service of worship.

Rev Anderson said: “The Royal Black Institution has a long history and tradition in Fermanagh, and I am sure the upcoming demonstration in Lisnaskea will be a great success.”

A charity collection on the day will be in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Meanwhile, the Scarva Sham Fight organisers have been reflecting on the July 13 celebrations, which saw a record attendance estimated at around 120,000.

John Adair, one of the leading members of the Scarva-based Sir Knight Alfred Buller RBP 1000, is well known for his portrayal of King William III in the annual spectacle.

He said: “A drone went up above Scarva around 3pm. From that footage, viewed on screen in the local Orange hall, it was estimated that more than 120,000 people were present.

“Every car park was full and there was a sea of people out to watch the parade.”

A veteran of the event, having played ‘King Billy’ for around 30 years, he believed there was a “bigger crowd than ever in the demonstration field” at Scarvagh Demesne.

He and Colin Cairns, in the role of King James II, have the exacting task of leading the re-enactment of the battle scenes.

He said: “All involved in the Sham Fight, whether Williamite or Jacobite, do their best to make it an entertaining spectacle but, at the same time, to give meaning to the historical significance of the event.”

On behalf of the organising committee, John thanked the PSNI, St John Ambulance, and Sky Watch NI for their “tremendous support”.

As usual, members of RBP 1000 engaged in the clean-up of the demesne after the event, ensuring that all litter was collected and removed.

John said: “ABC Council staff did a great job in cleaning the streets in Scarva – everything was left neat and tidy that evening.”

And he thanked the marching bands community for their “huge and invaluable” contribution to the day.

Almost 70 bands took part – representing pipe, flute, accordion, brass, and silver – with the John Hanna Memorial Cup going to Dunloy Accordion Band, winners of the best musical outfit on parade.

Rev Anderson praised the members of RBP 1000 for “once again delivering a wonderful spectacle of culture and pageantry”.

He said: “The demonstration at Scarva, and the upcoming August demonstrations, serve to highlight the Royal Black Institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian faith.

“These public events during the parading season show the energy and commitment of an organisation that has a strong and vibrant membership.”

Scarva saw a record turnout for the traditional parade and Sham Fight on July 13 (Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry)