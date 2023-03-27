That’s the distance leading officers of the institution will be travelling in the early autumn for the International Lecturers’ Conference (ILC).

“We have accepted an invitation from the Grand Black Chapter of the USA to hold our annual conference in Virginia Beach, and it will be the first time it is being held outside the British Isles,” says Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.

The conference is scheduled for September in Virginia Beach, a city located on the south-eastern coast of Virginia, and which lies where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean.

“The area has a rich history,” says Rev Anderson.

“The First Landing State Park located there marks the 1607 arrival of the Jamestown colonists from England.

“The group of colonists – comprising approximately 100 men and boys – became the first long-term English settlement in North America.”

Holding the ILC in the USA is seen as a huge confidence boost to membership there, which has seen an increase in recent years.

There are four preceptories in America: Sons of Liberty RBP 1776, Pennsylvania; Old Dominion RBP 1607, Virginia; McKinley RBP 1690, California; and Carolina RBP 1670, South Carolina.

Imperial Grand Lecturer Ian McCafferty regards the total membership of 53, although modest, as a significant development in the progressive expansion of the institution in the US.

Sir Knight McCafferty, who has been instrumental in the running of lecturing workshops there over many years, is looking forward to the Virginia Bay conference.

“The ILC in September will encourage members in the British Isles as well as those in the US, and I know the sir knights in America will use the event to further recruit members,” he says.

Sir Knight McCafferty also reflected on the 78th ILC, which was held in Glasgow last November.

Over a weekend, members attended the conference and had an opportunity to meet with sir knights in local preceptories, as well as attending Sunday morning worship at Glasgow Evangelical Church, where Rev Anderson delivered the sermon.

Sir Knight McCafferty praised the Provincial Grand Black Chapter of Scotland “for all their work in arranging so much to deliver an uplifting and encouraging weekend”, adding: “The whole weekend was a wonderful success, with friendships renewed and many more formed.”

Meanwhile, members in Northern Ireland have been marking milestones in the history of their respective districts.

Co Down Grand Black Chapter has celebrated 175 years, and Rose of Truth RBP 841, Magheramorne, Larne, has marked its 125th anniversary, while Brackey RBP 343, Co Tyrone, has reached three score years and ten.

Rev Anderson said: “These events are examples of the flourishing nature and vibrancy of membership within the institution.

“While reflecting on and commemorating the remarkable history of these districts, we can look forward to maintaining a strong and confident organisation.”

The Co Down Grand Black Chapter came into existence in 1846, with members due to mark the 175th anniversary in 2021, but Covid-19 delayed celebrations until last autumn.

Rose of Truth organised several events to commemorate the anniversary of its formation in October 1897.

Brackey’s 70th anniversary was marked with a dinner-dance, where long-service awards were presented.

The fascinating history of the institution and its historic leadership is, of course, the focus of the Leaders’ Legacy exhibition at the organisation’s headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

The exhibition has attracted many visitors since the opening of the new HQ last April, and the decision was made to extend the viewing until summer 2023.

The exhibition – focusing on eight past sovereign grand masters – formed part of the Sir Norman Stronge Memorial project, which saw a series of events during 2021 and 2022.

Visitors can discover the fascinating stories of eight historic leaders: William Johnston, Hunt Walshe Chambre, William Henry Holmes Lyons, Sir William Allen, Sir Norman Stronge, Lord Molyneaux, William Logan, and Millar Farr.